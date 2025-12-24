Boxers Eyed George, Tianna Guy land wins at Ronald Wilson Memorial in Barbados

TT's Tianna Guy (right) lands a blow against Mexico's Guadalupe Solis at the Boxam International Tournament in Spain in 2024. Photo courtesy Real Federación Española de Boxeo -

Trinidad and Tobago boxers Eyed George and Tianna Guy both registered victories when the Ronald Wilson Memorial was hosted by the Barbados Boxing Association at the Graydon Sealy Secondary School in Bridgetown, Barbados on December 19.

The Ronald Wilson Memorial saw as many as seven fights on the card, with three of those fights involving schoolboy bouts, which saw fighters from gyms such as Downes Gym, Four Hill Gym and Shaka School.

In the women’s welterweight division (65 kg), Guy saw off the challenge from Bajan Tiffany Delice in the second of three rounds. From the opening bell, Guy showed her intent by landing a clean combination of jabs and punches, which threw Delice off her game. After the first round, Guy kept up the pressure early in the second round, with the referee being forced to stop the contest to give the Trinidadian boxer the victory.

In another fight, which saw a TT fighter up against a Bajan counterpart, George got the better of Kemara Stuart in their 80+ kg heavyweight bout. In what was a rematch of the pair’s tussle at Golden Fist Promotions’ Fight Night II event in Petit Valley just last month, George showed her mettle to once again get the better of Stuart in the highly-anticipated matchup via a unanimous decision.

Among the schoolboy bouts, there were wins for Shaka School’s Malachi Estwick and Jaden Shorte, as well as Four Hill’s Damarie Jack. There were also wins on the night for the Guadeloupe pair Gueliann Mirre and Ethan Procrain in their respective light middle and welterweight classes against Bajan opponents Jaquan Grant and Nathan Walcott.