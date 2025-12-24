Basketball Fan TT brings cheer with 3x3 Christmas Cup

Three Wise Men's Jelani Valley shoots a free throw during last year's 3x3 Christmas Cup tourney. Photo courtesy Basketball Fan TT -

The NGO Basketball Fan TT is hoping to bring cheer, positive energy and high-quality basketball to Arouca when the 2025 3x3 Christmas Cup Basketball competition is held at the Bon Air Basketball Court on December 26 (Boxing Day). The action is scheduled to tip off at 4 pm, with the organisers hoping for the number of participating teams to hit double-digits after six teams took part in last year’s tournament.

A December 22 Basketball Fan TT release said, “Christmas Cup 2025 goes beyond basketball. It is a powerful expression of togetherness, generosity and hope, using sport as a vehicle to uplift communities during the Christmas season.

“This signature event blends competitive sport, festive celebration and meaningful community impact, creating an unforgettable experience for players, families and supporters alike.”

With its mission geared towards the development of 3x3 basketball in TT and the wider region, Basketball Fan TT said the “Christmas Cup reflects the organisation’s mission to make basketball accessible, inclusive and transformative. Through sport, Basketball Fan TT continues to create safe spaces for youth development, positive social interaction and community empowerment.”

Last year, the Three Wise Men team, which featured household names on the local circuit such as Jason Friday, Tyrik Singh and Jelani Valley took home the Christmas Cup. However, national player and Basketball Fan TT president Moriba De Freitas said winning is not the be all and end all of the initiative.

“This event is about more than wins and losses,” De Freitas said, via the release. “Christmas Cup is about giving back, inspiring belief and reminding our communities of the power of unity. Basketball is the spark, but community is the flame.”

The release said this year’s Christmas Cup will also serve as a platform for corporate partners, community organisations and volunteers to come together in spreading holiday cheer and joy through activations and on-site engagement, with charitable donations also being welcomed. Basketball Fan TT says the Christmas Cup stands as a beacon of what is possible when sport, service and passion come together.