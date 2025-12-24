Angostura Founders Reserve 1824 gets artistic with packaging

Angostura's Founders Reserve 1824 in the four limited edition packages that were designed by four local artists. - Photo courtesy Angostura

ANGOSTURA Ltd has introduced limited-edition, artistic packaging for its premium rum, Angostura Founders Reserve 1824.

In a news release on December 24, Angostura said the limited-edition packaging is available in designs from four leading TT artists – Sara Knights, Nicholas Huggins, Shawn Chong-Ashing and Bianca Peake.

The release highlighted Ashing’s and Peake’s contribution who chose to represent dance through the ages with his contribution.

“This design references the smooth flow of the nation’s culture through the depiction of a belé dancer and a masquerader.

“Bianca Peake’s exclusive design pays homage to Trinbagonian identity through her distinctive watercolour artwork, exploring our sense of self as a nation in a declaration of identity through art.”

CEO Ian Forbes said the packaging honours Angostura’s legacy and craftsmanship while embracing modern creativity.

“Each box in this limited-edition release is a collector’s item for both rum enthusiasts and connoisseurs of fine art,” Forbes said.

The limited-edition packaging is available at Angostura Solera Wines and Spirits at M6 Plaza, Chaguanas; Gopaul Lands, Marabella; Albion Energy Plaza, Port of Spain; Angostura’s head office, Laventille and East Gates Mall, Trincity. It will also be available in duty free stores from next week.