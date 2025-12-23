Works Minister: Non-partisan approach to fixing potholes

A driver avoids a pothole on Pembroke Street, in front of St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain, on June 18, 2025. FILE PHOTO -

WORKS and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John said her ministry has a non-partisan approach when it comes to fixing potholes in the country.

She described the state of roads across Trinidad as a “mess.”

“Everywhere is a mess. Pick your mess. Tell everybody to pick their mess,” she said in a telephone interview with Newsday on December 22.

Her comments come amid controversy sparked by Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander, who criticised residents of Westmoorings North for complaining about potholes.

Alexander argued residents had lived with poor road conditions for a decade under former prime minister and Diego Martin West MP Dr Keith Rowley.

In a video circulated on Facebook, Alexander said residents “voted for potholes” when supporting incumbent MP Hans Des Vignes in the last elections.

“They want to come on the WhatsApp thread and talk about potholes and ask, ‘Where is Mr Fix It?’ I am driving through those same potholes. I would not bother Jearlean John about those potholes because you all live with those potholes and then vote for potholes, so you know what to do: take potholes,” he said.

John told Newsday she was unaware of Alexander’s comments.

“I don’t know what Phillip said. He is free to say whatever he wants. We’re free to speak, just as you’re free to speak. We’ve a democracy: we are all free to run our mouths,” she said.

On September 23, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar told Alexander to stay in his lane after he ended up in a war of words with Venezuelan officials after saying India "would nuke" them if they ever attacked TT.

John stressed no area receives special treatment regarding pothole repairs and that her ministry is actively addressing road infrastructure nationwide.

“We have potholes all over. Potholes appear after ten years? I’m simply saying we have a mess all over the country, which is attracting the attention of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure. We have started to clean up some of the mess along highways and in communities.”

John added all areas are important, and her ministry’s focus is national. “I’m not putting special emphasis on anywhere. Everywhere in this country is important. We’ve been working, and things will be significantly improved across the country.”

In a follow-up video, Alexander said Persad-Bissessar would ensure all communities receive attention, regardless of political affiliation.

John, reflecting on her first months in office, said she was taking a focused and pragmatic approach.

“UNC won the last election, and we have continued on the trajectory we’re on. We are getting a handle on road and infrastructure issues. Next year, on January 22, we will roll out the revitalisation process with Udecott, which I expect will be very promising. We are very focused on getting things done.”

Outside her professional life, John shared a more personal side, discussing her plans for Christmas.

Describing her traditions as quiet and reflective, she said, “I spend Christmas quietly. My house is a very peaceful space, and we just enjoy the normal Christmas traditions.”

She emphasised the importance of family, especially her mother, and looked forward to celebrating Christmas Eve. She said her mother usually bakes and prepares the Christmas classic found in most homes.

“It will be a great Christmas Eve day… fresh bread, ham, black cake, all the traditional things. I’m really looking forward to another Christmas Eve with my mother in the kitchen. It’s a special time every year, and I truly treasure it,” she ended.