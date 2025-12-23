Warrenville United lift east zone division two table tennis crown

Warrenville United players celebrate winning the 2025 east zone division two table tennis title. -

WARRENVILLE United table tennis club lifted the 2025 east zone division two title after delivering a convincing 8-1 victory over Arima table tennis club when action concluded at Arima New Government Primary School on December 21.

Warrenville’s trio of Shahjahan Khan, Triston Soomarie and Samir Hosein completed the six-round, four-team round robin tourney tied at the top with Hawks on ten points, but were crowned champions courtesy their superior win-loss ratio.

In their final contest against Arima, Khan and Hosein played unbeaten, while Soomarie won two and lost one of his three matches.

Khan defeated Kenny Second 11-8, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10, 12-10; Mark Williams 11-5, 11-7, 11-2 and Antidio Renwick 11-3, 11-8, 11-6.

Likewise, Hosein churned out winning performances against Williams (11-4, 11-4, 11-6); Renwick (11-8, 11-5, 11-7) and Second (13-11, 11-6, 11-5). Soomarie, on the other hand, started with an 11-3, 11-8, 15-17, 11-3 triumph over Renwick, lost to Second 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 10-12 and rallied back to top Williams 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 to seal the deal.

Also aiding Warrenville’s progress through the earlier rounds were Jewel Serrette, Justin Bachan and Adeeb Rajab.

In the end, both Warrenville and Hawks were deadlocked on points, but with the former’s record of 33 games won and 21 lost, the latter’s slate of 30 wins and 24 losses fell just short of pole position.

Wasa’s team came in third place with nine points (29 wins, 25 losses) while Arima were fourth, on seven points and 16-38 win-loss ratio.

Individually, Wash’s Joel Henry had the most matches won with 17, followed by Hawks’ Emmanuel Chuniesingh’s 16 and Khan’s 13 overall.