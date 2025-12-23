Virtual Access Court Centres to replace police station hearings

Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, left, and Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj at one of the VACCs at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on December 22. - Ministry of Justice

JUSTICE Minister Devesh Maharaj on December 22 visited the newly constructed Virtual Access Court Centres (VACC) at the Hall of Justice on Knox Street, Port of Spain, to assess progress in expanding public access to judicial services, a statement from the ministry said on December 23.

Maharaj was accompanied by Trudy Lewis, acting permanent secretary; Fran Chaitoo-Jacob, acting deputy permanent secretary; Nicholas Suban, senior project manager; and Dr Louis Percival Anthony Nurse as part of the Ministry of Justice’s ongoing efforts to modernise court operations. The visit was facilitated by Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, along with Jamie Philbert, court executive administrator, and Kimberly Prescott, acting registrar of the High Court.

The statement said the visit highlighted an inter-agency approach to reviewing operational challenges and identifying solutions aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening access to justice.

The minister and his team, along with the Chief Justice and the judiciary’s team, discussed how the centres are designed to provide a secure, accessible alternative to police stations for the conduct of virtual court hearings.

The establishment of the Virtual Access Court Centres follows concerns raised in May 2025 about virtual hearings being conducted within police stations and the resulting strain on policing operations. In response, Maharaj established a working group in July 2025 to review the conduct of virtual hearings. After that review, the Judiciary created a dedicated suite of centres at the Hall of Justice, the statement said.

Once fully operational, the centres are expected to return critical space at the Besson Street Police Station to the TT Police Service, enabling the continuation of key crime-fighting initiatives, including identification parades.

During the visit, the delegation received a comprehensive overview of the centres’ operations, including their capacity to accommodate court users and their role in reducing reliance on police stations.

Maharaj also participated in a demonstration of a virtual court hearing, where officials noted that the technology allows judicial officers to maintain full control of proceedings, manage participation, ensure orderly conduct and safeguard the integrity of the judicial process in a virtual environment.

The Virtual Access Court Centres form part of the ministry’s broader digital transformation initiative, which uses technology to enhance and expedite the delivery of judicial services while improving transparency, efficiency and responsiveness across the justice system, the statement added.