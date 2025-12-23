TTPost warns customers of visa collection fee scam

TTPost's head office at Golden Grove, Piarco. - File photo

THE Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) is advising customers to beware of a US visa collection fee scam.

The corporation said it has received reports of fraudulent calls and messages requesting payment of fees for the collection of passports containing US visas.

In a Facebook post on December 23, TTPost said these calls and messages are fraudulent and are in no way associated with the corporation.

TTPost warned that it does not request or collect payment for the collection of passports containing US visas and it does not charge for the delivery of courier items or Track Pak services unless officially arranged and paid for through authorised channels.

Passports containing US visas, it stated, may be collected free of charge in person at approved TTPost locations, unless delivery was specifically requested and paid for at any other selected locations at the time of application.

TTPost said, “If you are uncertain about any call, message, or correspondence claiming to be from TTPost, please verify its authenticity by contacting us directly using our official channels.”

The corporation said it is addressing this matter and “implementing measures to mitigate and prevent further fraudulent activity.”

Customers are urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to TTPost and the relevant authorities.

For further assistance or inquiries, contact TTPost’s Customer Service Department by calling 774-1065, 773-6098, 773-6104, or message via WhatsApp at (868) 774-0715 or via e-mail at customer.service@ttpost.gov.tt, or visit our website at www.ttpost.net.

Authorised TTPost collection locations

• Port of Spain

177 Tragarete Road, Woodbrook

• Tobago

Caroline Building, 36 Wilson Road, Scarborough