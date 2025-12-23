Transport Ministry appeals for holiday road safety

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour, centre, during a safety assessment tour of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Corinth Overpass on November 11 three days after 32-year-old Arvin Williams died in a crash near to where the minister toured. - PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND CIVIL AVIATION

MINISTRY of Transport is urging the public to be safe on the roads over the holiday season.

In a news release on December 22, the ministry said, As the nation celebrates Christmas and prepares for the New Year, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation urges everyone to help make this festive season accident-free.

Road safety, it said, starts with each person.

“Together, we can save lives and create safer roads for everyone.”

There have been 106 road deaths so far this year compared to 121 for the same period in 2024.

The ministry urged all motorists, pedestrians and road users to be vigilant on the roads.

It said, “Traffic is heavier during this time, so make every trip with safety in mind. Let us keep the festive season joyful and free of avoidable accidents.”

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour urged all road users to make safety their highest, non-negotiable priority during the Christmas and New Year holidays. He underscored that a single moment of carelessness can result in irreversible loss.

He said improving road safety requires a collective effort from government agencies, transport providers, and the public.

Zakour encouraged all road users to remain alert, obey traffic laws, and cooperate with enforcement authorities to reduce accidents and save lives.

Motorists, the release said, are urged to:

●Obey all road signs, signals, and traffic lights.

●Approach pedestrian crossings, intersections, and residential areas with caution.

●Avoid overtaking in high-risk areas.

●Refrain from distracted driving and ensure all passengers, especially children, are securely buckled.

Public transportation drivers are encouraged to:

●Operate vehicles responsibly, including along the Priority Bus Route (PBR).

●Observe all traffic signals and avoid unsafe stopping or overtaking.

●Drop off passengers only at designated areas.

●Exercise patience and discipline to safeguard the commuting public.

Pedestrians are reminded to:

●Use walkovers, marked crossings, and pedestrian signals where available.

●Cross only when safe and never between parked or moving vehicles.

●Stay alert and avoid distractions such as mobile devices while crossing.

●Closely supervise children near busy roadways.

Cyclists and motorcyclists are urged to:

●Always wear protective helmets.

●Remain visible to other road users.

●Obey all traffic laws and regulations.

The Finance Bill (2025), passed recently in parliament, had several driving and road safety measures to protect citizens including: increases for drunk driving offences, higher fines for driving without a permit, tougher penalties for reckless driving and overloading, and measures against motor vehicle insurance fraud.