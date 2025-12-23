Marabella man, 33, gunned down

- File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed just days before Christmas in Marabella, leaving his relatives and friends in mourning.

The victim has been identified as Kreston Phillips, who was unemployed and had addresses at Battoo Boulevard and Union Road, both in Marabella.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8 am on December 22 along Manohar Street.

Gunshots were heard, and the police were alerted.

Officers from the Southern Division Task Force were the first responders and found Phillips lying on his back along the road with gunshot wounds. Several spent shells were also discovered nearby.

Phillips was still alive when officers arrived but was barely breathing.

Police tried to speak with him, but he appeared to be unconscious.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were notified and have taken over the probe.

No arrests have been made so far, and investigations are continuing.