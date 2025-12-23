Government extends use of 'old' coat of arms to 2031

The coat of arms. -

The Government has extended the use of the existing coat of arms until January 2, 2031, despite the approval of a new national emblem earlier this year which replaced the ships of Christopher Columbus with the steelpan.

The extension is contained in Legal Notice No 468, issued by the Ministry of Homeland Security and dated December 18, 2025.

The new coat of arms was unanimously approved in the House of Representatives on January 13, showing the image of a gold steelpan and pansticks where Columbus' ships were. the change was part of the former PNM government's effort to remove "painful colonial vestiges of our past."

The decision to delay its full implementation has drawn sharp criticism from the PNM, now in Opposition.

The order was made under section 5(2) of the National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2025, which allows the minister to prescribe a later date for the continued use of the national emblem.

The act, which came into force earlier this year, introduced a new coat of arms for Trinidad and Tobago. It originally allowed the previous one to be used until January 1, 2026, or until a later date set by ministerial order.

According to the legal notice, the Government determined that it was “expedient” to permit the continued use of the current coat of arms beyond the original deadline.