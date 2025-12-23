Divers search for Pete Phillip's remains

Well Services employee Pete Phillip -

ONE year and a day after the tragic accident that killed Pete Phillip, divers have entered the waters below the partially collapsed Well Services Ltd Rig 110 to search for his remains.

Phillip's wife, Candacy, received the communication from the company shortly before midday on December 23.

"I just wish that I get another call saying that something (remains) come up," she told Newsday.

"It's a whole year and the family and I not seeing nothing. We can't recover up to now. We just want a little closure. I accept the fact that he is no more; even though it hard, I accept it."

Phillip was one of 75 Well Services Ltd employees working on the rig in the East Soldado Field when it suffered the partial collapse in the early hours of December 22, 2024. He was left unaccounted for, and a search operation was mounted.

After days of searching, Phillip was presumed dead and search-and-rescue operations transitioned to recovery. It was, however, stalled by the structural integrity of the collapsing rig, which the company said posed a safety risk. It said specialised equipment needed to be procured from abroad to stabilise the structure.

Salvage and recovery operations began in November after all necessary approvals were given and a US-based salvage company arrived.

A Well Services Ltd release said the operation was being done in two phases: the first to stabilise the rig and remove hazardous materials, and the second to recover Phillip's remains and remove the rig structure.

Newsday understands that if the divers come up empty-handed, the search will continue once the rig structure is lifted out of the water.

Phillip's immediate family held a prayer service at Phillip's George Street, La Romaine, home on December 22 to commemorate the first anniversary of the accident.

Candacy said the event was emotional for all, especially their five children.

Speaking with Newsday at their mother's home on Lower George Street, ahead of the function, Phillip's sister Patricia said the family has been chasing closure and decided to have the service.

"We decide we ain't get to do the funeral and we have to do the one year, at least we can still put him at rest until we could get the last of the remains of the body...of the bones or whatever."