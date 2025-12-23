Dennis: Sustainable jobs will boost Tobago's birthrate

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. - PNM

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis says the PNM is the only party contesting the January 12 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections with the best plan for a sustainable future for the island's 60,000 people.

The PNM is proposing to create 7,000 jobs over the next four years, which Dennis believes would help boost the island's falling birthrate.

Dennis, who is also a PNM deputy political leader and the party's Buccoo/Mt Pleasant candidate, made this statement at the launch of the party's Big Bold Red Deal at the Magdalena Grand Hotel in Tobago on December 21.

"This deal is not a PNM deal. This is a Tobago deal, built by Tobagonians for the people of Tobago."

Dennis said the plan was created after the PNM had extensive consultations with the people about what they wanted for the island's future. He said he had conversations with farmers, fishermen, hoteliers, young people, old people, business people and other stakeholders to get a clear understanding of their hopes, dreams and aspirations for themselves and "this island we love called Tobago."

Dennis was concerned that under the four years that the Tobago People's Party (TPP) has been running the assembly, the island's economy has stagnated. He said it is the PNM's plan when it wins the election to move the island out of stagnation and put it on a path towards prosperity and progress.

He repeated, "To come up with this plan, we spoke to the people of Tobago."

Dennis assured Tobagonians, "It is not our intention to finance these things through only the THA allocation."

He promised to exercise prudence, responsibility and accountability as chief secretary.

He said the 7,000 jobs the PNM plans to create is not just about employing people.

"Creating jobs is the lifeblood of any economy."

Dennis explained sustainable jobs allows people to earn money, spend money, businesses profit and re-invest and "the economy grows." He referred to a comment made by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, urging Tobagonians to have more children.

Secretary of Health Dr Faith Brebnor in September noted a "drastic reduction" in births on the island.

Dennis said he has three children and would like more. But he added the point Augustine missed was by creating sustainable jobs, Tobagonians could properly take care of themselves and their families, allowing their families to grow.

He highlighted the creation of 2,000 jobs in construction and 1,000 jobs in agriculture among the sectors the PNM believes will strengthen the island's economy. On the latter, Dennis said Tobago must try to be as self-sustainable as possible "as far as food is concerned."

On the former, Dennis said, "Every single project which can be done by a Tobagonian will be done by a Tobagonian contractor."

He added many Tobagonian contractors were sidelined under the TPP.

"All of those contractors who have been sidelined. we will put every single contractor back to work."

Dennis said the benefit of this is the people employed by those contractors "who lost their jobs will be put back to work as well."

He added these people can be employed to develop "beautiful pristine green spaces" on the island,

Dennis promised a PNM-controlled THA will contribute $50 million annually to the Community based Infrastructural Development Programme. He was confident this will create opportunities for young people to do productive work in their respective communities.

Dennis acknowledged certain things were not perfect under the PNM when it controlled the assembly. He said there were delays in payments of two to three months. Dennis claimed those delays are worse under the TPP.

He said the PNM also hopes to create 500 jobs in the island's creative sector and offer micro loans of $1 million for first-time entrepreneurs to start a business.

Accountability for trips abroad

Dennis said if the PNM wins the election and he becomes chief secretary, he would minimise using THA resources for foreign travel.

"At times I will jump on a plane with my money and take the wife and kids somewhere. This is a tough job so you required to relax and breathe and so on."

But Dennis gave a promise as to what he would do when travelling overseas as chief secretary on official business.

"Whenever I hop on a plane with taxpayers' money, it will be to meet with serious organisations with money, that have the willingness and the potential to invest in Tobago."

Referring to earlier comments by THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris about tourism, Dennis said this approach is what will be used to attract real investment to Tobago to build hotels, marinas, eco-adventure parks and a cable car systems from Milford Road to Fort King George.

He told PNM supporters this is an approach used by governments in other Caricom countries such as Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St Lucia to successful attract investors to their respective jurisdictions.

Dennis promised there will be full accountability and transparency under a PNM-led THA.

"There will never be a situation where any secretaries are out of the country joyriding and you the people of Tobago were not informed."

He told Tobagonians that under the TPP, these people "leave (Tobago) without your knowledge and your permission."

Dennis promised under a PNM controlled assembly "when they return, they will be required to report to you the people of Tobago on what they went to do and how successful they were in that mission."

Scarborough/ Mt Grace candidate Petal Benoit said contract workers have experienced fear and uncertainty under the TPP.

"They have been victims. they have been politically victimised."

Benoit said this was the first time that a chief secretary ever called contract workers, "political hires."

She promised the PNM would give these workers better opportunities by moving the current term of their contracts from three to five years.

'Tobago a mega farm'

Parlatuvier/L'anse Fourmi/ Speyside candidate Maxslon N Robert said the PNM will build three new fishing ports on the island and offer up to $100,000 in financial support to first-time farmers to boost agriculture in Tobago.

He added the PNM will also incrementally help small farmers develop five acres of land through a farmland development programme, until the whole island becomes a mega farm.

"I am excited by this bold new vision."

Mason Hall/ North Mariah candidate Kwesi Des Vignes said in terms of culture, the PNM will "involve every single community yet again."

He added, "We are sitting on a gold mine of talent right here in Tobago."

Des Vignes said the PNM had a plan to develop all types of cultural expression from music to dance.

"We will support our culture and we mean business. We are going to transform this island like never before."