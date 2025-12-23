Couva police spread Christmas cheer

Santa shows love to a youngster at Couva Police Station Community Council’s festivities on Friday. -

THE SPIRIT of Christmas was alive and infectious when the Couva Police Station Community Council (CPSCC) held its Christmas on the Promenade celebration at the Inshan Ali Promenade, Couva, on December 19.

The event brought together some 300 residents from Couva and neighbouring communities for an evening of festive cheer, musical performances and unity. Approximately 130 children received Christmas gifts as part of the celebration.

The initiative, which deepens the council’s outreach programme of activities in the central region, is a vision of CPSCC president, Bishop Ezekiel Clarke. It was successfully executed by the council’s event planning committee, headed by vice president Miguel Charles.

The programme featured uplifting messages from police leadership led by CPSCC chairman, Insp Khan, of the Couva Police, cultural and youth performances, parang and steelpan offerings, all reinforcing the council’s theme: one district, one family.

Among the performers who entertained the gathering were Levantamientos Parang Group, Couva Anglican Primary School Steel Orchestra, Dow Village Dance Group, Couva South Primary School, Ella Isaac, Siarah Mohammed, Zaria Sahadeo, Mya Charles, Brandon Khan, DJ Zion Child, Marsha Cavan and Nigel O’Connor.

Host for the evening was Bishop Clarke, aka D’ Gateman, who premiered his catchy community song, Peace and Love.

The CPSCC expressed heartfelt thanks to its sponsors and partners for making the celebration a huge success. Among them are Mr Anonymous, Ezekiel All Nations Chapel, R&R Trading, Couva Glass, Kayvanic Logistics and Transportation Servjces, Truck Tech Ltd., DJ Wax Live, CT Cover, NB Environmental Services, Face Painting by Destiny, Socially Displaced Restoration Centre, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and the Couva Police Station.