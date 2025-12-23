Central defender Kobi Henry signs two-year deal with Real Salt Lake

Trinidad and Tobago central defender Kobi Henry. - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team centre back Kobi Henry has signed a two-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Real Salt Lake after an initial loan move from French Ligue 2 team Stade de Reims. The move was confirmed by Real Salt Lake on December 18.

The 21-year-old Henry was loaned to Real Salt Lake in January, but an early-season hamstring injury restricted him to just five games with the first team before he eventually played 14 matches for Salt Lake's MLS Next Pro team, Real Monarchs. Before the hamstring injury, Henry played in two Concacaf Champions Cup matches in February against Costa Rican powerhouse CS Herediano.

The Florida-born Henry made his debut for TT in September against Curacao and the centre back was an automatic fit for coach Dwight Yorke's squad as he proved to be a solid figure in the backline for the final round of Fifa 2026 World Cup qualification, playing all six matches. TT's qualification bid to make a second men's World Cup eventually fell short, but the lanky Henry was almost an immediate fan favourite. The former US youth national also showed his worth in the opposing penalty area, scoring against Bermuda in both home and away matches.

The deal is guaranteed through December 2027, with a club option also in place for the subsequent year. Henry is happy with the move and is eager to show his worth for the Utah club.

"I'm extremely excited to be signing permanently with RSL," he said, via a Salt Lake release. "Last season on loan taught me a lot and I feel ready to make the next step. I've been working hard this off-season and can't wait to help our team enjoy a successful season and show the community and all the RSL fans what I can bring."

Salt Lake sporting director Kurt Schmid is also happy to have the big centre-half in the ranks.

"We're pleased to bring Kobi back to Real Salt Lake. His foundational development during 2025 paid dividends late in the season, while his abilities on the backline in multiple setups will provide great competition within our roster. We look forward to Kobi's continued growth as a professional."

Before his loan move to Salt Lake, Henry made 21 appearances for Stade Reims B, while he also played 15 times in a loan move to FC Villefranche.