Beckles: PM behaving like a dictator

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles says Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s shifting narrative on TT’s support for the ongoing US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean and the establishment of a US military radar in Tobago, suggest Persad-Bissessar is increasingly behaving like a dictator rather than a leader who will subject herself to proper accountability and scrutiny by the people who elected her to office on April 28.

Beckles, who is also PNM political leader, made this comment in response to Persad-Bissessar’s disclosure for the first time that US Marines have established a support office at the ANR Robinson International Airport next to the G/ATOR radar system which they established there in November.

Developed by American aerospace and defence technology company Northrop Grumman, the G/ATOR is a three-dimensional, medium/long-range multi-role radar designed to detect unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, air-breathing targets, rockets, artillery, and mortars.

The company “primarily serves US. defense needs and its allies, solving tough problems in national security.”

Northrop Grumman’s areas of focus include developing military aircraft such as stealth bombers, defence systems (military radars) and autonomous systems (such as unmanned aerial drones).

In response to questions posed on December 21 about support vehicles and tents established around the radar at the airport, Persad-Bissessar said, “The picture is self-explanatory. There is a radar with the support office to operate it.”

In one media report, Persad-Bissessar appeared to become irritated with continuing questions about the radar. “Please stop wasting my time with this nonsense. Feel free to send any questions on sensible issues in the future. Have a wonderful evening.”

In a Facebook post on December 22, Beckles said Persad-Bissessar comments reflect a shifting narrative about the radar which continues to leave the country with more questions than answers.

“Citizens should not have to go on a hunt for information that rightfully belongs to them, especially when the issue touches national security and sovereignty. Leadership requires openness, not dismissiveness.” Beckles observed Persad-Bissessar repeated allegations about alleged drug ties to the PNM and the PNM having an obsession with the radar, in response to questions about the radar.

“When pressed to explain what appears to be a military base, the Prime Minister chose instead to attack the PNM. That response was reckless and irresponsible” Beckles has dismissed Persad-Bissessar’s drug tie claims

She said, “Even more disturbing was her suggestion that genuine questions from the public are a waste of her time and mere nonsense. That attitude reflects contempt for the very people she is meant to serve.”

Beckles added Persad-Bissessar is wrong to claim that anyone is obsessed about the radar and the reasons for its establishment.

“No Trinbagonian is obsessed but rather concerned. We are asking for clarity on a matter of national importance.” Beckles repeated,”What deepens the unease is the constantly shifting narrative. One day the story changes, the next day the tone changes.”

She said, “This inconsistency erodes trust and fuels uncertainty.”

Tobagonians, Beckles continued, should be very concerned about Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine lack of clarity about the radar.

“It is also deeply troubling that the Chief Secretary, who was promised Tobago autonomy, appears to have been left in the dark on matters that should be shared as a matter of respect and protocol.”

Augustine has publicly said he was never consulted about the radar and should be a member of the National Security Council (NSC) which is now chaired by Persad-Bissessar. Former national security minister Gary Griffith has said only cabinet ministers qualify to be NSC members and even within cabinet, only a select few are allowed to sit on the NSC.

Griffith added the heads of the protective services, such as the police commissioner and TT Defence Force chief of staff, are not NSC members. Beckles repeated her condemnation of Persad-Bissessar’s criticism of anyone questioning the radar and TT’s ongoing support for US actions in the southern Caribbean at a UNC Christmas Supper at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on December 18.

“I have always maintained, as every prime minister before has done, that TT must respect international law and maintain proper relations with all countries, including the US.” Beckles also repeated her condemnation of Persad-Bissessar’s continuing simultaneous defence of the US and criticism of Caricom for questioning US actions in the region.

She said every prime minister from Dr Eric Williams to Stuart Young “before April 2025 has also accepted the duty of upholding and enhancing the value and importance of Caricom solidarity and contributing to our regional integration movement.”

Beckles, a former TT ambassador to the UN, added, “Our nation cannot consider itself well represented by a prime minister who demonstrates public disdain for international law, for the UN Charter, as well as such flagrant disregard for the concerns and questions of the population.” She said, “We cannot be expected to accept unlawful interference in the affairs of a sovereign nation, particularly when the safety of our country, our people, and our facilities may be placed at risk by the decisions and utterances of the prime minister.”

Beckles reminded Persad-Bissessar she is only prime minister because of the will of the people.

“She is not above questioning. She is not beyond accountability. This country does not belong to any one individual. It belongs to the people of TT and we deserve honesty, transparency and respect.”