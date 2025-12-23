3 plead guilty to killing cop, sentenced

THREE MEN who pleaded guilty to killing a police corporal during an armed robbery in 2019 in Arima have each been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by the High Court.

In sentencing Anthony Salina, Ackeel Mohammed and Jamal Andrews, Justice Nalini Singh said the crime fell at the higher end of robbery-murder cases.

“This was a case of profit-driven motivation,” the judge said, as she sentenced Salina and Mohammed to 18 years’ imprisonment each and Andrews to 20 years and eight months for the killing of Frank Fox, a 60-year-old police corporal, during a daylight robbery in 2019.

Fox, who was assigned to the Emergency Response Patrol Unit at the Barataria Police Station, was at a mechanic’s shop on Righteous Lane, Pinto Road, Arima, on November 23, 2019, when he was confronted by the three men.

Andrews, armed with a firearm fitted with an extended magazine, pressed the weapon to Fox’s waist and demanded his gold chain.

As Fox resisted, Salina and Mohammed joined the confrontation and stripped him of rings, a bracelet and an identification band. During the robbery, one of the assailants discovered Fox was armed and shouted a warning, “This man ha thing, this man ha thing.” Four shots were fired moments later, and the men fled, leaving Fox wounded. He later died on December 18, 2019, from complications of gunshot injuries following surgery.

All three men later pleaded guilty to murder based on the felony murder rule after plea discussions with the state, accepting that the killing occurred in the course of a robbery in which they knowingly participated.

Salina and Mohammed were also shot during the incident, and the former gave a detailed statement to police, admitting his involvement. He said he met the other two and was told they were “going to do something on Righteous Lane.” Salina was asked to accompany the other two and knew one of them had a gun. He said he did not know Fox was a police officer or that the gun would be used, but admitted to removing the officer’s jewellery. All three men were identified by Fox before he died on December 18, 2019.

In delivering the sentence, Singh fixed a starting point of 30 years’ imprisonment, citing multiple aggravating factors: the prevalence of armed robberies, the use of a loaded firearm, the profit-driven motive, the joint nature of the crime, its commission in a public place in daylight, and the foreseeability of death once a firearm was introduced.

She rejected arguments that the case warranted life imprisonment, noting there was no evidence the killing was premeditated or execution-style, but said the offence remained a grave example of violent robbery culminating in loss of life.

Salina, also called Bover, was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment with hard labour, with full credit for just over six years already spent in pretrial custody.

Mohammed, also called Fresh, was also sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment with hard labour, less time already served on remand.

For Andrews, also called Jumbo, the court applied a three-year uplift because he was the armed assailant who initiated the confrontation. After deductions for good character and remorse and a one-third credit for his guilty plea, Andrews was sentenced to 20 years and eight months’ imprisonment with hard labour, also reduced by the period of pretrial custody, which will be calculated by the prison service.

All three men also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. Justice Singh imposed concurrent sentences of five years and four months for the firearm offence and four years for the ammunition offence, but ruled those sentences were deemed served because of the time already spent in custody.

“The sentences strike the right balance between punishment and mercy,” Justice Singh said, adding they were consistent with guidance from the appellate court and reflected the differing levels of culpability among the offenders.

Stephen Wilson and Analisa Ramsaran represented Salina; Sallian Holdip-Francis represented Mohammed; Darryl Douglas and Laurina Ramkaran represented Andrews, while Dylan Martin and Cassie Bisram represented the state.