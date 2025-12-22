Venezuelan ambassador celebrates IVCC students

Venezuelan ambassador to TT Álvaro Sánchez Cordero, centre in blue trousers, pose with IVCC students and representatives from the embassy. - Photo courtesy Venezuelan Embassy in TT

Álvaro Sánchez Cordero, the Venezuelan ambassador to TT, has underscored the importance of the Spanish language (Castellano) as a bridge for mutual understanding between English and Spanish speakers and for strengthening cultural ties.

He spoke on December 5 when a group of TT students from the Venezuelan Institute of Culture and Co-operation "Andres Bello" (IVCC) in Port of Spain graduated, having successfully completed the Spanish language and Venezuelan culture course.

At the ceremony held at the Venezuelan Embassy, Port of Spain, Cordero also stressed the relevance of the IVCC as a meeting place for cultures, values and shared knowledge between TT and neighbouring Venezuela.

For over 60 years, the institute has been teaching Spanish and Venezuelan culture, including its music, tradition and history.

In his address, Cordero congratulated the graduates for their perseverance, especially those who studied remotely or dedicated their weekends to learning.

"Thank you for studying with us at IVCC, for studying our language and our culture. You are now spokespeople for our message of peace and global solidarity, as well as worthy representatives of the historic and indelible brotherhood between Venezuela and TT," the ambassador said in Spanish.

The ceremony featured presentations related to the academic programme of the Saturday Conversation Workshop, led by Prof Lisbeth Kong.

The students also shared their knowledge of culture, music and similarities between the two countries.

The Advanced Spanish Group, led by Prof Coromoto Fernández-Sirju, also gave a presentation, highlighting the group's linguistic progress.

Students Jeselle Gajadhar and Dianne Persaud gave a special presentation.

The IVCC Rondalla, a musical group, under the guidance of Prof Geremías Mai Marcano, also entertained the gathering.

The group performed a Venezuelan Christmas repertoire, including Corre Caballito, Niño Criollo, Precioso Querube and Venezuela, among others.

On December 12, via its Facebook page, the embassy shared videos of the performance in a post titled The magic of our culture at the IVCC.

It added, "This performance reaffirmed the essence of the IVCC: a space where students from TT can experience, feel, and share the richness, brotherhood and festive spirit of Venezuelan culture."

Days earlier, on December 9, the embassy shared photos on Facebook of students receiving their certificates at the graduation.

A post said, "This programme continues to strengthen cultural ties and promote meaningful exchange between both nations. Congratulations to all participants for their dedication and enthusiasm."

Until 2015, IVCC classes were held in both San Fernando and Port of Spain.

A subsequent statement from the embassy announced that the programme at the San Fernando branch was postponed "for reasons of internal organisation adjustments and updates."