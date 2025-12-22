United Way raises $917k for Jamaica recovery

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness took this photo as he made an aerial tour to survey the widespread damage after Hurricane Melissa slammed into the island on October 28. -

UNITED WAY Trinidad and Tobago (UWTT) has raised $917,000 to support relief and recovery efforts in Jamaica following the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica on October 28 as a Category 5 storm leaving a trail of destruction and 45 dead.

In a news release on December 19, UWTT said the funds were raised through its “Our Hearts Are With Jamaica” campaign launched in October 2025.

UWTT, along with Southern Sales and Services Ltd, bpTT, Republic Bank Ltd, Atlantic LNG, TSTT and other individuals contributed over $917,000 to support our Jamaican United Way partner (United Way of Jamaica) relief and recovery action plan, it said.

“When disaster strikes anywhere in our region, it affects us all,” said Gail Sooknarine, chief executive officer of UWTT.

“This campaign reflects the power of collective action — bringing together corporate partners, donors, and communities to move beyond emergency relief and invest in recovery that restores dignity, livelihoods, and long-term resilience.”

United Way Jamaica’s aim is to strengthen Jamaica’s agricultural systems, support infrastructural rehabilitation and focus on restoring livelihoods that were affected by the hurricane. Phase One responds to affected families providing food packages, hygiene kits, water, shelter, and temporary support to households. Phase Two focuses on restoring agricultural activity and stabilising local economies. In partnership with the Jamaica Agricultural Society and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Mining, United Way Jamaica is distributing seeds, fertiliser, livestock feed, and greenhouse materials to farming families.

The release said, “UWTT brings significant regional disaster response experience to this effort, having supported Earthquake Relief in Haiti in 2010, Hurricane Maria Relief in 2017, the local Greenvale Floods in 2018, Soufriere Volcano relief in St Vincent 2021, and Hurricane Beryl Relief in 2024.”

These experiences, it said, have reinforced the importance of moving beyond immediate assistance to ensure sustained investment in recovery.