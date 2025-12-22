Trump, the author of confusion

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy strategy is truly a masterpiece of confusion. One moment it's a noble war on drugs, the next he's handing out a presidential pardon to a convicted Honduran drug trafficker.

Then, abracadabra, it’s no longer about cocaine but crude oil and contested land. If this is what "America first" looks like, maybe someone should check what second place was offering. The only consistent theme seems to be chaos wrapped in hypocrisy, served with a side of selective memory.

One can't help but admire the sheer audacity: fight cartels by freeing kingpins, fight theft by grabbing foreign oilfields, and fight for peace by threatening everyone. Bravo, US commander-in-chief, you’ve redefined irony on an international scale.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas