The Little Store creates Indian delicacies with Christmas flavours

Butterscotch barfi, spiced gulab jamun balls, sorrel jalebi and gingerbread roat – each designed to feel recognisable yet novel. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Tradition and culture have met innovation and creative thinking. For decades, sweets (

methai) have been closely tied to Hindu religious observances and festivals such as Divali and pujas. However, at The Little Store on Rapsey Street in Curepe, this 60-year-old family business has given those traditional delicacies a seasonal twist – one that honours their roots while embracing change.

Vinayak Sankar, general manager of The Little Store for six years, explained that the idea emerged during the covid19 pandemic. “We were just experimenting in the kitchen, and being in the puja industry, our kitchen is streamlined for manufacturing methai.

“At that point in time, the business was on a go-slow, but we were deemed essential because we do carry grocery items and all funeral supplies. So we had to find ways to keep the business alive during that trying time.”

What began as kitchen experimentation evolved into a limited Christmas line of

methai that blended traditional Hindu sweets with familiar festive flavours. “We expanded our horizons and we were able to introduce certain flavours to our lines of methai,” Sankar recalled. “One of our biggest hits were the sorrel jalebi and the butterscotch barfi.”

Sankar was quick to credit the effort behind the scenes, noting that the success of the Christmas

methai was very much a collective one. He explained that the initial experimentation became a team-building exercise, giving staff the opportunity to test their skills and explore new ideas together. “Really and truly, we must thank the staff at The Little Store,” he said. “It was a team effort – trying our skills and seeing what we could come up with – and it turned out to be a success.” He added that the willingness of staff and management to push the idea forward and trust the process played a critical role in bringing something new and exciting to the Christmas season.

Grounded in tradition

Since then, the range has grown to include coconut barfi shaped into snowmen, spiced gulab jamun balls, sorrel jalebi and most recently gingerbread roat – each designed to feel recognisable yet novel. “The gingerbread roat has been taking the market exponentially as well due to the fact that we could shape it in whichever Christmas design that we find appealing” said Sankar who noted that many people are enjoying having the gingerbread roat as part of their Trini Christmas selection of sweets.

“They all took some time to perfect,” Sankar laughed. The flavours that we chose were carefully selected. The purpose was really to bring a blend of a true Trini Christmas in a different way.”

Importantly, the sweets remain grounded in tradition. Sankar emphasised that the organisation was careful not to compromise the core characteristics of methai. “We maintain the authenticity… we don’t use any additives that would not allow the product to be different from any one of the trademark characteristics,” he explained. “They are eggless and free from salt so that individuals can offer them to the lord.” They are also made fresh every day.

The reaction from customers, Sankar shared, was immediate and enthusiastic. “Before even advertising these sweets, the first day it was put onto the shelves customers were so intrigued,” Sankar said. “They were really happy – they got into the Christmas spirit the moment that they saw these items being introduced.”

The response has also revealed something deeper about changing tastes and openness. According to Sankar, the Christmas methai has attracted younger customers and many non-Hindus (as The Little Store has gradually shifted toward a more inclusive, spiritual-based approach). “They were taken by surprise and actually amazed because no one ever thought about doing something like this before,” he said. “Now when they come, they know they could find something different that they can relate to.”

Opening new doors

That curiosity hasn’t been without scepticism. Sankar acknowledged that blending religious sweets with Christmas flavours raised questions for some. “Trinis are difficult people to please,” he said candidly. “Some people may have second thoughts about using Hindu sweets and blending it with Christmas flavours, but honestly, we push through and we don’t allow that to break our Christmas spirit and what our organisation stands for.”

For Sankar, the effort is less about novelty and more about reflecting the TT of today. “It’s really supposed to make you want to try a new type of delicacy that you can introduce to your friends and families when it comes to a true Trini Christmas,” he said.

Now in its third year, the Christmas methai has found its place – seasonal, experimental and temporary by design. “Unfortunately, the Christmas sweets are only available during the Christmas time,” Sankar noted, explaining that the kitchen later returns to producing traditional offerings for the rest of the year in light of the many festivals we celebrate locally.

Still, the success has opened new doors. Sankar said sales exceeded expectations and continued to grow over time, prompting the team to explore additional fusion ideas already in development. He explained that introducing new products requires patience, as each recipe must be carefully formulated and tested. Emphasising the company’s commitment to food safety, Sankar noted that every detail must be finalised before a product is standardised and certified, ensuring that everything offered for sale meets a consistent and high standard of quality.

He also pointed to developments on the savoury side of the Christmas season, noting that The Little Store’s sister company, Chatak Food Products, has recently introduced its own blend of chiblo, a familiar snack in many Trini homes at Christmas. Known as Jazz Mix, this chiblo adds a festive twist to another traditional favourite.

Reflecting on the wider meaning of the season, Sankar underscored the importance of unity and respect in a diverse society. “TT is a melting pot of different races, religions and people on the whole, so we should accept everyone for who they are and show respect unto others as we would like it to be shown unto ourselves,” he said, as he extended wishes for a safe, joyful and prosperous Christmas and New Year to the nation.