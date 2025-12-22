Star of Bethlehem shines brightly on St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando stage

St Theresa blends grace and rhythm with Little Drummer Boy and Sugar Plum Fairy. - Yvonne Webb

A radiant blend of voices, movement and festive spirit filled the Dr Sister Phyllis Wharfe Auditorium on December 11, as St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, staged its annual Christmas Song and Dance Interhouse Competition under the theme The Star of Bethlehem.

The year-end showcase was a spectacular celebration of music and dance, bringing together students from the five houses – St Joseph, St Xavier, Notre Dame, St Theresa and Blessed Ann Marie – in a spirited contest of talent, creativity and dedication. At the end of an exhilarating evening, Blessed Ann Marie House emerged the overall winners, dominating all three categories – song, dance and parang – and earning both the coveted trophy and well-deserved bragging rights.

More than just a competition, the event highlighted the discipline, passion and commitment of students who continue to shape their artistic identities through the performing arts. For the families who watched with pride and the performers who stood tall on stage, it was a night to remember – one that affirmed the school’s ongoing mission of nurturing well-rounded young women.

What the audience witnessed was the culmination of two months of intense preparation, undertaken alongside end-of-term examinations. That dedication was evident in the polish of the performances, the confidence of the students and the joy that radiated from the stage.

One particularly remarkable aspect of the evening, as noted by master of ceremonies Michelle Dowrich, a retired teacher of the school, was the excellence of the dance performances. She pointed out that dance is not formally taught at the institution due to the absence of a wooden dance floor, yet the students rose to the challenge, choreographing and executing routines that were both imaginative and technically sound.

In the classical song category, the selections included We Three Kings by St Joseph, The First Noel by St Theresa, O Come All Ye Faithful by Blessed Ann Marie, Worship the King by Notre Dame, and O Come, O Come Emmanuel by St Xavier. Conducting duties were handled entirely in-house, with Faith Phillip of St Xavier House earning the award for Best Conductress.

The choirs’ commitment was evident, with hours of rehearsal paying off in performances that the judges described as pleasing, well-paced and dynamically engaging. One choir was singled out for excelling in balance, clarity of articulation and contrast, presenting a polished and accurate performance that showcased the colours of the vocal arrangement.

In the dance category storytelling was done through movement and judges in this category emphasised clarity, execution and the importance of movement matching musical changes. “Dance is a language,” they noted, underscoring its role in storytelling and emotional expression.

Each house brought a distinctive flavour to the stage. St Joseph delivered an energetic mix including Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and Carol of the Bells. St Theresa blended grace and rhythm with Little Drummer Boy and Sugar Plum Fairy. Blessed Ann Marie captivated with a vibrant soca and calypso Christmas mix featuring Black Cake and Sorrel and It’s Christmas, C’est Noël. Notre Dame offered a varied routine to tracks such as Christmas Means to Me and Simply Having a Wonderful Christmas Time, while St Xavier infused musical theatre and parang soca with Silent Night and De Sweetest Christmas Lime.

The parang category, judged by Dr Francesca Allard of Los Dinamicos Parang Group, was met with high praise. Allard remarked that “parang is in good hands,” noting significant improvements in quality, lead singing and overall presentation. She highlighted the joyous expressions of the performers, reminding the audience that “you cannot parang with a vex face.”

She applauded the costuming, harmonies and clarity of lyrics, offering minor technical notes regarding microphone use and adherence to traditional aguinaldo lyrics. Despite the challenges, judges agreed that every group brought heart, joy and reverence to the tradition.

Selections included Cantemos Con Alegría by St Joseph, Jesus La Razon by St Theresa, Cantando Gloria by Blessed Ann Marie, La Promesa by Notre Dame and La Dedicacion by St Xavier.

As the final notes faded and Blessed Ann Marie rejoiced, it was clear that the Star of Bethlehem had shone brightly on the St Joseph’s Convent stage, illuminating not only exceptional talent, but the enduring power of music, movement and youthful expression.