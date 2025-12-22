Pundit at Sudhir 'Wheels' Ramessar's funeral: He made good use of his life

Sudhir "Wheels" Ramessar died on December 19. - FILE PHOTO

A RELIGIOUS LEADER has urged people to make meaningful use of their lives as he reflected on the legacy of disabled rights activist Sudhir “Wheels” Ramessar on December 21 in Princes Town.

Pundit Roopnarine Maharaj was addressing mourners at Ramessar’s funeral at Broomage Road #1.

“He got this human body, but he did not waste it. He made good use of it. How many of us have this human body, but we just waste it? Coulda, shoulda and woulda, and we just didn’t,” Maharaj said.

“But he did what he had to do. He accomplished so much. He had done exceptionally well.”

Ramessar, who was born with a physical disability and used a wheelchair, died on December 19 at age 59.

The father of one was the president of the TT Paralympic Committee (TTPC) and would have turned 60 on February 27.

Maharaj said that there are many lazy people in this world. He added that many do not want to better their lives and instead blame others for their circumstances.

“They would not take their own blame. Wheels did not do that. He moved forward,” the pundit said.

He said many cannot accomplish what Ramessar had achieved in life. He encouraged people to use the bodies that God has given them to do good.

He added, “The most difficult form is the human form. The most precious form that God has given to you is the human body.”

As the nation and the world prepare for Christmas, he urged people to remember the Ramessar family.

“While you smile, others will cry. Remember, people bring gifts to you, but no one can bring a human body,” Maharaj said.

The pundit also spoke of the strong relationship that Ramessar shared with his late mother, his widow, his daughter and other relatives.

Many people paid tribute, including former president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis, who offered condolences on behalf of TTOC and the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).

He said the news of the death was a shock.

“We had a close and unique relationship. We spoke constantly,” Lewis said.

He said, despite other commitments, he made it from Port of Spain to attend.

Lewis added that Ramessar symbolises courage, and those who knew him knew his challenges.

He added he knows no other person in sport with Ramessar’s level of integrity and determination.

Lewis recalled speaking with Paralympic athlete Akeem Stewart, who was grieving the recent loss of his coach and now Ramessar, someone who was always there for him.

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke referred to Ramessar as a personal friend.

“He would provide voluntary work, if necessary, just to help others,” he said.

Former foreign affairs minister Dr Amery Browne said it was emotional for him to attend the funeral, adding that he was there to share his personal reflections on an exemplary son of TT.

Browne said he always referred to Ramessar as “Mr President,” describing him as well spoken and polite.

He recalled discovering Ramessar’s deep passion for humanity, for all people with disabilities, including athletes, while attending the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“We have had hundreds of conversations, and in every one of those exchanges, Mr President only sought the betterment of others. I have never known him to ask for anything for himself or to enquire for anything on his direct behalf,” Browne said.

He described Ramessar as organised, progressive and inspirational, highlighting that he never used his physical challenges as an excuse and always saw the best in others.

Ramessar’s sister, Rehanna, said he was a loving brother who was treated with special care.

“Wheels was like a son to all of us. I love him, always will, always did,” she said, trying to hold back tears.

She said her siblings, as well as his nieces and nephews, cried more for Ramessar than they did at their father’s funeral.

The body was taken to the Shore of Peace Cremation Site (Mosquito Creek) in South Oropouche for cremation.