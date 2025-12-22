Padarath: Let Rowley stay in retirement

Minister of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath. - File photo

MINISTER of Public Utilities Barry Padarath told former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley to stay in retirement as the minister defended Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar over her "TT first policy."

Persad-Bissessar has questioned some of Caricom's traditional positions amid the US-Venezuela tensions, she recently dubbed Caricom an “unreliable partner” and “dysfunctional and self-destructive.” On December 20, she said, "The fact is that beneath the thin mask of unity, there are many widening fissures that if left unaddressed will lead to its implosion.

“The organisation is deteriorating rapidly due to poor management, lax accountability, factional divisions, destabilising policies, private conflicts between regional leaders and political parties and the inappropriate meddling in the domestic politics of member states."

She had spoken after Caricom leaders, now known as the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government, called for engagement between the US, after President Donald Trump imposed restrictions on the entry into the US of people from Haiti, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda.

Rowley was livid in response in a statement he posted on Facebook on December 21, accusing Persad-Bissessar of subservience to the US.

"In all the years that I have lived during the entire life of this nation, 1962 to the present, I have never seen a more unpatriotic and recklessly incompetent leader than Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

"I have also never witnessed a more offensive statement about ourselves and our sovereign rights to agree or disagree on matters of concern to us and our wider interests and responsibilities. "

‎‎He said for the PM to allegedly reduce TT to a vassal state, taking secret instructions from another country and issuing dire warnings to “behave ourselves” lest TT offends the US and lose our access to US visas was "to have torn up our Constitution" and declared the very idea of our existence as a nation was not worthy of defence or vision.

Rowley alleged withdrawal from pertinent Caricom issues was as close to being a dangerous fifth-columnist as TT could get.

"To wear the shame of that in the hope of reward and protection from the US is as feckless and ignorant as one can be.

"Our nation is now oblivious to history and the failings of others, to whom she now genuflects not in mutual respect but in obeisance and adoration.

‎‎He said the PM just won a special majority in a recent general election, and who now militarises TT's islands yet refuses to come before the nation to tell us what she has agreed to in her dealings with US authorities, and who flatly refuses to stand before the local media to be questioned about her treacherous and defiant edicts.

"She even describes our urgent need to know as being 'anti-American.'

"‎‎For the future of this country, we hope that this ends soon but it does not look too good."

Padarath in reply declared, "Rowley should stay in retirement."

Alleging Rowley had done nothing in his ten years as PM, Padarath said, "Watch a real leader in action.

"The government stands strongly with the honourable prime minister (Persad-Bissessar) on her comments."

He said TT finally has a leader who was confronting the challenges TT uniquely faces in terms of national security and not sitting on the fence and just hoping for the best.

"Instead its about bold leadership, courageous decisions and strategic alliances.

"For ten years Rowley used Caricom as a boys club to advance his own personal, myopic selfish interest. Caricom was never meant to be a spineless, toothless talk-shop.

"We will not ignore the reality that the region continues to face with high incidents of gun trafficking, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

"Neither would we cajole tyranny and despotism."

Persad-Bissessar, he said, was redefining TT's foreign policy by decisive action to bring tangible benefits, most importantly in the spheres of national and economic security.

"Her comments are directly aligned to taking on the deep rooted problems that our nation is faced with after ten years of PNM incompetence and inaction.

"Regional solidarity is not defined by living in a utopia that the Caribbean is a zone of peace."

Padarath said the PM is drawing the lines in the sand in terms of where TT stands.

"Therefore we are fully in support of her position of TT first."