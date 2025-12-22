Keep Christmas spirit at parties

THE EDITOR: Over the last decade I have noticed the evolution of office Christmas parties becoming Carnival fetes. If you had awakened moments ago from a prolonged coma to hear the music from a Christmas party in an adjacent building, you would likely believe it’s Carnival time. Such is the prevalence in which the Christmas spirit or theme is seemingly disrespected and being phased out.

But many nationals hold the view that soca and calypso renditions with a Carnival theme should be played and enjoyed at any event, since it is our culture. These patriots have missed the bus with that mindset and should fully understand the significant differences between Carnival and Christmas.

Carnival originated from the blending of European pre-Lenten traditions and African cultural expressions, evolving differently across the world. On the Christian calendar in medieval Europe, Carnival marked the period before Lent – a time to indulge before fasting, hence the celebratory carefree mode maintained to the present day.

Notably, Europeans brought Carnival to the Caribbean and the Americas. After emancipation, TT citizens created elements like calypso, steelpan, and soca, blending with European masquerade. Those elements of Carnival became firmly rooted in TT’s culture.

Christmas, by contrast, celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, whom Christians hold as the Son of God. Interestingly, the Bible does not give a specific date for the birth of Christ. However, by the fourth century AD the church fixed December 25 as the celebration date.

Given the fundamental differences of the two celebrations, songs themed for each should be played in their respective season. So, citing culture as an excuse for flooding a Christmas party with Carnival soca tunes and dancehall music is simply disrespectful and disingenuous.

At Christmas time, it is a joy to hear pannists play Christmas-themed songs – local and foreign. Christmas parties should feature soca parang and soca with Christmas themes. We must remember that soca is the art form and the song is what may be themed to suit a particular occasion or season.

Whether some of us believe that Christ is the Son of God, respect must be given in this season since that religious belief is the reason for the celebrations, parties and gift-giving.

Think of the crowd’s reaction at the Queen's Park Savannah if Exodus belted out Lennox Gray’s classic Christmas hit, Around My Christmas Tree, at the Panorama competition. Surely, that would not be a copacetic occurrence for most patrons. Would those who now applaud Carnival soca tunes at Christmas parties shout, "Tune boy! Yeah man, Exodus?"

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert