Justice Seepersad warns against speculation amid regional security concerns

Justice Frank Seepersad -

High Court Judge Justice Frank Seepersad has cautioned against premature judgments on recent geopolitical developments, noting that state sovereignty carries both authority and responsibility to act in the best interests of citizens, including through difficult decisions and strategic alliances.

He was responding to questions from the media after delivering the Christmas sermon at the Marabella Presbyterian Church on December 21.

Seepersad said sovereignty grants a nation the power to make laws and govern for the welfare of its people, but that mandate often requires balancing national interests with regional stability, economic partnerships and, at times, military or strategic co-operation to ensure continued growth and viable bilateral trade.

Addressing public concern over recent developments in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, Seepersad noted that much of the commentary surrounding the legality of those actions remains speculative. He said principles of natural justice require that all available evidence be assessed before conclusions are drawn, adding that, at present, the full factual record and the motivations guiding the actions in question are not publicly known.

He said it would therefore be premature to conclude that international law has been breached or that fundamental human rights violations have occurred.

The US has killed just over 100 people in approximately 28 missile strikes on alleged drug-transporting vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific since September 2. It has now shown any evidence that the vessels were transporting narcotics but insist that the intelligence about the vessels is accurate.

Seepersad urged that, even amid debate, attention must remain on the plight of the poor and those who have been oppressed or subjugated. He warned against revisionist history and said recent realities cannot be ignored, including what he described as the largest hemispheric migration from Venezuela, the region’s closest and largest neighbour, within the past decade.

He also referenced statements that have threatened the territorial integrity of Guyana, a fellow Caricom member, saying such developments must be acknowledged rather than dismissed. In that context, he said some regional or international actions may be aimed at levelling the playing field.

Seepersad said large-scale migration was often an indicator of deeper systemic problems, noting that people do not abandon their homes when conditions are stable. He suggested that such movements pointed to the need for reassessment, realignment and readjustment in policy and governance.

Calling for goodwill and prayer that decisions taken by states ultimately benefit people locally, regionally and globally, Seepersad said the goal should be a region defined by peace, harmony and free trade, where citizens can live safely without the persistent threat of crime that has affected the region in recent years.

In his Christmas sermon, Seepersad urged citizens to recommit to faith, selflessness and national unity, calling on Christians to move beyond individualism and actively rebuild a community grounded in Christ’s example.

Speaking on the fourth Sunday of Advent, Seepersad framed his message, Christmas: A Call to Christ and Community, emphasising Christ’s humility, sacrificial love and model of service as a blueprint for personal conduct and public life.

Seepersad said Christmas represents God’s enduring and transformative love, not a seasonal sentiment, reminding congregants that the birth of Christ signalled God’s willingness to dwell among humanity and bridge the separation between God and man. He cited John 3:16, underscoring that Christ’s sacrifice offered redemption, grace and reconciliation.

He urged believers first to answer what he described as the “call to love Christ,” and then to abandon self-centred living in favour of service to others. That shift, he said, is essential to cultivating strong families, resilient communities and a functional nation.

Drawing on his experience as a judge, Seepersad highlighted what he described as widespread familial dysfunction, domestic violence and workplace conflict. He also noted that envy, greed and unresolved grudges have eroded social cohesion. He said these patterns reflect a departure from Christ-like behaviour and a loss of moral grounding.

Seepersad also addressed national responsibility, warning against excessive polarisation and the tendency to place blame solely on political leaders. He said every citizen has a role in building a productive and progressive state and urged greater accountability, particularly within the public service.

While acknowledging recent salary increases for workers, he said employment must be viewed as more than a paycheck, calling for renewed work ethic, integrity and productivity. He criticised dishonest practices and underperformance, arguing that meaningful reform begins with individual conscience and ethical conduct.

Seepersad rejected divisive narratives spread through social media and encouraged independent thought, empathy and respect for diversity. He said Christ remains a unifying force who transcends tribe, class and party, offering what laws and policies alone cannot — transformation of the human heart.

Concluding his sermon, Seepersad called on citizens to become “ambassadors of reconciliation” by forgiving past wrongs, dismantling stereotypes and working collectively toward peace and prosperity. He urged the nation to bow not in fear or division, but in hope, renewal and unity, carrying the message of Christmas beyond the season and into daily life.