Jearlean: Cabo Star replacement will arrive on time

The Cabo Star -

WORKS and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John is assuring the public, especially Tobagonians, that a replacement vessel for the MV Cabo Star will be in place when the current contract expires.

Speaking in a telephone interview on December 22, John said the contract for the Cabo Star ends on January 12, and arrangements are already in place to ensure continuity of service.

“The update (on the Cabo Star) is the contract ends, and I’ve already said the (replacement) vessel will be here, okay?” John said.

Asked whether a specific replacement vessel had been identified or contracted, and from which source, John said no contract had yet been finalised before ending the exchange.

“We have not contracted.”

John said discussions on the matter had been ongoing since June with senior Tobago House of Assembly (THA) officials. She maintained the replacement vessel will arrive on time but declined to provide further details.

“I’m not answering any more questions,” she said.

In a December 16 interview with Newsday, John confirmed both the sale of the vessel and the impending end of the contract. At the time, she said the government had no obligation to renew any lease and that a procurement process was in place.

On the same day, THA Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor told Newsday while the THA was aware the lease was expiring, it was unaware the vessel had been sold.

She said discussions regarding the expiring lease were held between the THA and central government during the vessel’s dry-docking period between July 12 and August 3.

Brebnor added that since the last meeting between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and John, it was indicated the procurement process for a replacement vessel had begun.

Brebnor said the continued supply of essential goods and products to Tobago via the inter-island ferry service remains a critical matter for the THA.

She said since the end of the Cabo Star contract was known since the June meeting between the Chief Secretary and the Minister of Works, the THA expects the ministry to be fully prepared for the transition after January 12.

Brebnor added the THA is expecting to receive a plan of action from the ministry by the end of December.

The MV Cabo Star, the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo and passenger ferry, has provided cargo transport services to TT’s inter-island seabridge since 2017.