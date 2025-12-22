Jaisarie family continues tradition of giving

Children collect treat bags at the Christmas treat. - Photo courtesy Sherlana Jaisarie

The Jaisarie family from Princes Town continued its tradition of community outreach on December 13, hosting its annual Christmas treat for children at their family's residence in Churkoo Village.

The event brought together children from all walks of life for an afternoon of food, gifts, and festive cheer, as families gathered to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

Tents were pitched in the yard and decorated in green and red, colours associated with the festive season, creating a bright, warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Attorney Sherlana Jaisarie, who spearheads the annual initiative, told Newsday that her family remains committed to giving back to the community.

While children benefited from the initiative, the parents were also catered to.

"We treated 150 children to McDonald's Happy Meals, toys, treat bags and hot on-the-spot doubles to the attending parents," Jaisarie said.

"It is a treat that we do annually as a way of giving back and sharing what the Lord Jesus has blessed us with."

The event also drew support from many members of the community, including local government representative Shawn Premchand, who shared his experience in a Facebook post praising the family's efforts and community spirit.

The councillor said he was honoured to attend the annual treat hosted by Jaisarie and her family.

"It was truly a heartwarming experience meeting and greeting the wonderful families of the community and especially seeing the joy and excitement on the faces of the children," Premchand said.

He, too, shared that the children were treated to food and refreshments, toys, and various giveaways throughout the afternoon, "all spreading the true spirit of Christmas."

"A special thank you to Sherlana for your hard work, generosity, and unwavering dedication to our community and our children during this festive season. Your efforts truly made a difference," Premchand added.

The Jaisarie family's Christmas Treat has become an anticipated annual event in the community, aimed at spreading goodwill and bringing joy to children and families during the holiday season.