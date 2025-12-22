INDY sweep Jewels of the Caribbean titles

INDY Premier SC's Olivia Jones challenges Jamaica's goalkeeper London Cathey in the Jewels of the Caribbean Under-17 finals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on December 21. - LIncoln Holder

INDY Premier Sports Club made their journey to Trinidad count as they will leave these shore with both Jewels of the Caribbean titles, as the Jamaicans had to play second fiddle when the tournament came to a close on December 21.

Indy, a club based in Indianapolis, US, won both the girls' Under-17 and Under-20 titles at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

In the first final, the Indy Under-17s defeated Jamaica 2-0 with goals from Skylar Mueller and Olivia Jones.

In the 16th minute, Indy took the lead. Jones collected a pass on the left side, dribbled past a defender and struck a low cross into the area. Waiting at the far post was Mueller who fired a low shot past Jamaican goalkeeper London Cathey. Indy sealed the contest with a 62nd-minute goal from Jones.

In the second final, Indy edged Jamaica 1-0 as a corner kick did the trick.

A cross by captain Cadence Conrad found the head of Samantha Slade who beat goalie London Phoenix in the 38th minute, which was enough to give Indy a second title on the day.