Family, friends remember 'quiet riot' Wilma Hendrickson

Diane “Lady Wonder” Hendrickson suports her father Anthony "All Rounder" Hendrickson as they say farewell to her mother and his wife Wilma Hendrickson at the end of her funeral at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, corner Park and Henry Streets, Port of Spain on December 19. - Faith Ayoung

IN a moving tribute, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) general secretary Shirlane Hendrickson delivered a heartfelt eulogy for her late mother, Wilma Hendrickson, celebrating a life marked by love, resilience, and selfless service.

Wilma died at 88 on December 12.

The memorial service, held on December 19 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at the corner of Park and Henry Streets, drew family, friends, and members of the wider community, all united to honour a woman remembered as a pillar of strength and devotion.

Shirlane, speaking before a captivated audience, blended her words with musical intonations, creating a performative style that reflected her mother’s vibrant personality and deep spiritual life.

She opened her tribute by acknowledging her mother as “the quiet riot,” a motivator, prayer warrior, and unwavering source of support whenever life’s challenges became overwhelming.

“The energy we are going to do this morning is on this indefatigable lady,” Shirlane began, emphasising the values her mother instilled: education, guidance, and dignity.

She spoke fondly of her mother’s dedication to not only her five children, including Shirlane and Diane “Lady Wonder” Hendrickson, but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, noting that geographical distance, some of them living in the US, never weakened her mother’s love and influence.

Shirlane recounted memories of her mother’s humour and encouragement, describing her as a woman who always pushed her children to pursue their dreams.

“She was a very funny lady, always pushing us. She made five children, but she made sure all of us pursued our dreams,” she said.

Wilma’s impact extended beyond her immediate family, touching cousins, friends, and extended family members who remembered her as a nurturing figure and trusted confidante, Shirlane said.

She highlighted her mother’s connection to local communities, from Williamsville to Chafford Courts, lamenting how she remained rooted in her culture and heritage while fostering enduring bonds with those around her.

“Mommy keeps telling us, ‘Pray in season and out of season. You have left footprints intelligently, not only in the cultural sense of time, but in all of our memories.”

Shirlane concluded with a message of enduring love and faith: “Mommy dearest, as you transition, we know you will be resting comfortably in God’s kingdom. We will all meet again and see your beautiful face. Until such time, see you then, Mommy. You are living well now. Go rest in peace.”

The tribute also celebrated Wilma’s partnership with her husband, veteran calypsonian Anthony “All Rounder” Hendrickson. Married for over 52 years, the couple shared not only a family but also a creative partnership, with Wilma co-writing songs and supporting All Rounder’s musical career every step of the way.

All Rounder said he found strength in God and encouraged all to “Walk on your own to God,” emphasising the importance of faith, perseverance, and personal integrity.

He recounted highlights from their life, including their 1960 marriage, spiritual experiences in 1985, and decades-long dedication to music. He also paid tribute to their children as he underscored lessons of humility, kindness, and generosity instilled by Hendrickson.

“Share, be humble, and be kind,” he urged, reflecting the values that guided both his personal and professional journey.

A burial at Western Cemetery in St James followed the service.