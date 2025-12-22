Exclusive TSTT bundle for PSA members

Seated, from left, Reyanne Sobers, vice president, consumer and business sales, TSTT; Keino Cox, acting CEO, TSTT; Felisha Thomas, president, PSA; Kern Dass, chairman, TSTT; and Debra Thomas, chief human resources officer, TSTT, celebrate the launch with PSA executive and members at the TSTT Hospitality Suite at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo courtesy TSTT

TELECOMMUNICATIONS Services of TT (TSTT) has partnered with the Public Services Association (PSA) to launch an exclusive Affinity Plan for the union’s members.

The PSA, the country’s largest union, represents more than 16,000 members across over 100 public service organisations.

In an news release on December 21, TSTT said the bundle brings together bmobile, Amplia and bmobile “to deliver convenience, value and access to PSA members.”

Through this partnership, the release said, members now have access to convenient, set bundles that combine mobile, broadband internet, TV/landline, and home security services at discounted rates. The bundles are designed to support members at different stages of life, including young officers beginning their careers, families managing multiple users at home, home-based workers and small office operators, and retirees seeking affordability and peace of mind.

It added, “Public officers play a central role in keeping the country functioning, and the demands of modern life increasingly require reliable, affordable digital services.”

The launch was held during the PSA’s anniversary week at the TSTT Hospitality Suite at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

TSTT’s Reyanne Sobers, vice president of business and consumer sales, outlined the structure of the Affinity Bundles.

She said there will be savings available to members, adding that the bundled services simplifies the management of everyday digital and home security needs.

TSTT’s acting CEO Keino Cox said, “We are launching a converged product designed specifically for PSA members – a bundle that brings bmobile, Amplia, and bmobile Secure together in one simplified offer. At its core, this plan delivers CVA: convenience, value and access. As we continue our transformation from Telco to TechCo, our mission is clear: to provide citizens with the digital tools they need to participate fully in today’s world, support those who support our nation, and make technology an enabler of opportunity, not a barrier.”

PSA president Felisha Thomas praised the impact of the initiative on members and their families.

“This initiative is not just about discounts or perks; it is about making life easier for our members. When public officers thrive, families and communities benefit. When we support our members, we are investing in the future of TT,” she said.

Thomas also acknowledged TSTT’s approach to the partnership, noting, “Every collaboration we build is an opportunity to lighten the load our members carry. I thank TSTT’s leadership and team for their openness and commitment to delivering real value to our membership.”

TSTT chairman Kern Dass said the partnership is significant.

“Public officers perform an essential role in safeguarding and advancing the wellbeing of our country. Through this collaboration with the PSA, we are ensuring that those who serve are supported with dependable, accessible digital and home security solutions. This initiative reflects a partnership built on trust, teamwork, and a shared commitment to the future of Trinidad and Tobago.”

“The TSTT/PSA Affinity Plan is now available to eligible PSA members, marking a collaboration focused on delivering practical, people-centred benefits that support the realities of everyday life,” the release said.