Chase: First-innings batting failures cost Windies Test series loss

West Indies captain Roston Chase. - AP

WEST Indies Test captain Roston Chase believes repeated first-innings batting failures were the defining factor in his team’s 2-0 Test series loss to New Zealand, which brought an end to a punishing multi-format tour in 2025.

Chase identified the squad’s early batting inconsistencies as their biggest lesson from the tour, and confirmed the maroon had been struggling with this issue for some time now.

Those shortcomings, he said, proved costly as West Indies failed to register a win across three Tests, following heavy defeats in the prior limited-overs formats.

The Caribbean side lost the five-match T20 series 3-1, were swept 3-0 in the ODIs and buckled to 2-0 Test series defeat, which brought an unwanted end to their final overseas assignment of the year.

“Batting your first innings is very key,” Chase said in the post-match interview at Mount Maunganui on December 22. “I think getting that first innings score around 300 or so would really play a greater part in us being able to move the game forward in terms of looking for a result or getting the result that we want.”

In the first Test at Christchurch, West Indies capitulated for 167 in the first innings but found immense form in the second innings to post 457/6, which forced a drawn result, despite them having a chance to go for the win.

That second innings was bolstered by a scintillating, unbeaten double-century (202 not out) from Justin Greaves and a powerful knock of 140 from Shai Hope.

The maroon improved slightly in the opening innings of the second Test at Wellington, going all out for a still below-par score of 205 in the first innings, before crashing to 128 in the second, which handed the Black Caps a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

In the final Test, a mammoth 323-run opening stance from the Kiwis’ Devon Conway (227) and captain Tom Latham (137) in their first innings saw the hosts declare on 575/8.

West Indies had a stern response, but despite going all out for 420, New Zealand scored 306/2 declared in their second innings, giving the visitors a hefty target of 461 for victory. West Indies were soon bundled out for 138, affirming their series loss.

Chase was visibly deflated after the final Test, particularly as New Zealand celebrated a series win on home soil. He said that while spin was expected as the pitch dried, the level of deterioration and uneven bounce came as a surprise. After the first day, the wicket browned quickly, leading to cracks and variable bounce that brought additional challenges for their batsmen.

Asked to sum up the last day, he said, “Disappointed with the result, but we always knew it was going to be tough. We didn’t expect the pitch to deteriorate so much... Some balls obviously misbehaved, but it was always going to be tough. We really wanted to get a win here for the first time since 1995. That was the ultimate goal for the team. We fell short.”

Despite the losses, Chase defended his team’s bowling effort, especially given injury concerns. He felt the bowlers “gave a good effort and they never stopped trying,” even as conditions heavily favoured New Zealand’s attack.

Batting, however, remained the central concern. Chase was pleased to see some progress, pointing to three centuries across the series.

“We were very happy with that,” he said, confirming that centuries had been scarce for the side in recent times.

He also addressed the tactical debate surrounding the drawn Test in Christchurch, revealing that a win had been part of the plan going into the final day. However, once early wickets fell, survival became the priority, Chase added. Chase rejected any regret over the approach in Christchurch.

“No, I don’t regret it, because we sat and we had a plan. Once the team comes up with a plan, that’s what we’re going to stick with.”

On a personal level, the skipper was critical of his own struggles across the three-match series. His highest score across the six innings was 29 and his best bowling figures were 1/9.

“It was a tough series, very below par for my standards. I didn’t really lead from the front with performances. I thought I let myself and the team down.”

Looking ahead, Chase said improvement remains non-negotiable.

“It’s always a work in progress,” he said, stating that both he and the team must address their deficiencies if West Indies are to compete more consistently on future tours.

He praised New Zealand’s standout performers, lauding Jacob Duffy’s effectiveness, as well as the match-defining contributions of Conway and Latham, who “really batted us out of the game.”

Chase also paid tribute to New Zealander Kane Williamson, calling him “an exceptional player” and acknowledging his impact on world cricket amid speculation over his Test future.