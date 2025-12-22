Caricom: Regional unity key to facing challenges

Dr Carla Barnett -

In the wake of rising geopolitical unrest and the devastating impact of category-five hurricane Melissa, Caricom secretary general Dr Carla Barnett has commended member states for their displays of characteristic resilience in 2025.

In her end-of-year message, Barnett said the challenges faced by member states this year exposed their vulnerabilities and, more than ever, highlighted the value of regional unity.

“Hurricane Melissa left death and destruction in its wake in Jamaica and in Haiti. Recovery will take considerable resources and time. In addition, unprecedented geopolitical headwinds threatened export earnings, regional peace, and sovereignty.

“Amid these and other challenges…we pulled together urgently to help address critical needs in the aftermath of the devastating hurricanes, and pivoted creatively to safeguard businesses and livelihoods.”

She also noted the decision by Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines to allow full and free movement among nationals in the implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy, a decision she said paves the way for economic activity and community exchange.

“The framework for a comprehensive Caricom Industrial Policy and Strategy is also well advanced, laying the foundation for stronger and more integrated productive capacity, innovation and economic diversification. In agriculture, the continued implementation of the 25 by 2025+ strategy yielded growth in production, although the hurricane and other climate-related events caused significant setbacks for farmers and agricultural communities.

“The rich talent of our artisans and artistes filled us with pride as we celebrated our diverse and vibrant culture during CARIFESTA XV in Barbados in August. And our tradition of democracy was honoured as seven member states and five associate members held peaceful general elections during the year."

She said as Caricom seeks to equip the region for the future, it will continue to explore the implications of artificial intelligence business and strive to expand physical and digital connectivity to drive economic progress.

“Building resilience against disasters and continuing our programmes to enhance the food and nutrition security of families will also be paramount.

“I salute the people of the region, whose contributions continue to affirm that our greatest asset is an engaged and empowered citizenry.”

She also extended appreciation to the staff of the Caricom secretariat and other institutions, as well as international partners, civil society organisations, the private sector, labour movement and the regional diaspora for their advocacy and engagement.

“As we prepare to embrace a New Year, I have every confidence that the community will continue to respond with clarity and resolve to our challenges.

"The outcomes on trade, regional security, community and foreign policy co-ordination, reparations, governance, human development issues and climate change from this year’s Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, including those held in Barbados in February, and in Jamaica in July, are clear indications of the strategic focus and commitment to action."

She invited all stakeholders to move forward together towards a vision of resilience, prosperity and unity.