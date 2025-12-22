Calls for TTEC New East Side to be disqualified from small band finals

- Faith Ayoung

CALLS have been made for the disqualification of TTEC New East Side Dimension following the December 20 Panorama small conventional band semifinal, after the Tobago-based steelband was unable to perform in its drawn position of number five.

The band eventually performed in position number 19 after experiencing significant travel and accommodation challenges, arranger Kersh Ramsey told Newsday on December 21.

The decision sparked public outcry, with pan enthusiasts citing precedent. Valley Harps was previously disqualified from the medium band semifinals for failing to perform in its drawn position due to technical difficulties, while NLCB Fonclaire suffered a similar fate in a Panorama final after its instruments did not reach the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, in time for a number-one performance slot.

Some critics alleged preferential treatment, claiming the Tobago band was favoured because Ramsey is the nephew of Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, insisting that “rules are rules.”

Ramsey-Moore did not respond to calls for comment. However, Ramsey said the band’s circumstances were exceptional and well documented in a letter to Pan Trinbago.

“The players had real issues getting to Trinidad, and when we got here, we had problems with hotel accommodation,” he explained.

“All of Friday went to waste. We could not practise. Some players arrived Saturday morning, others were placed on standby at the airport. Some people’s bags came by boat, but they couldn’t board because the vessel was already full. The captain said he was taking no more passengers.

“When those who travelled by plane arrived in Trinidad, their bags were still at the port, so they had nothing to bathe, change or even brush their teeth to go to practice. They had to wait for the boat to arrive.

“When we finally got to Cascadia Hotel, there were no rooms available for us, so we had to go to another hotel. Then we were told breakfast was not included, so we had to find breakfast on our own.”

Ramsey dismissed the public criticism, saying Pan Trinbago was fully aware of the challenges the band faced.

“People like to talk and make bacchanal. I’m not studying that. A still tongue keeps a wise head. I’ve noted the comments and reached the conclusion that if that’s your opinion, so be it. Once they don’t attack me physically, talk is cheap.

“They don’t know the issues. Pan Trinbago knows the issues. They apologised to the band and we have moved on from there. We know what we went through.”

Despite the setbacks, Ramsey said his focus remains on winning the competition.

“While other bands got to practice on Thursday and Friday, we were not afforded that luxury, yet the band still placed fourth in the semifinals,” he said.

TTEC New East Side Dimension amassed 272 points with Ramsey’s arrangement of Sparrow’s Water de Garden, maintaining its fourth-place ranking from the preliminary round. Having secured a spot in the finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 10, Ramsey said arrangements would now be put in place to prevent a recurrence of the issues encountered.

The competition at Victoria Square, Port of Spain, saw Southern Stars Steel Orchestra (D’South Band) and Uptown Fascinators Steel Orchestra maintain their lead positions in the small conventional band category.

Joint 2025 winners and defending champions Golden Hands Steel Orchestra significantly improved their standing, climbing from seventh place in the preliminaries to third in the semi-finals.

In a night filled with melodious steelpan performances, 31 bands competed for 14 available spots in the finals. However, due to multiple ties, 16 bands have now advanced.

A three-way tie for seventh place saw TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra, Fusion Steel Orchestra, and Alpha Pan Pioneers each score 268 points. TT Defence Force opened the competition with a Duvone Stewart arrangement of the late Merchant (Dennis Franklin Williams) 1882 calypso, Let Us Build A Nation Together. Fusion performed Signal for Lara, while Alpha Pan Pioneers selected Take Me Home. All three bands progressed to the finals.

Another tie occurred for 11th place between Arima Golden Symphony Steel Orchestra, which played Both of Dem, and Plymouth Bethesda Steel Sensation with Dance Floor, both securing final berths.

Road Block Steel Orchestra, West Star Steel Orchestra, and Tokyo Steel Orchestra also finished in a three-way tie for 13th place, remaining in contention for the small conventional band championship title.

The small conventional band finals will be held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 10, 2026.

The 16 bands moving on to the small conventional band finals are:

Southern Stars Steel Orchestra (D’South Band)

Uptown Fascinators Steel Orchestra

Golden Hands Steel Orchestra

TTEC New East Side Dimension

Fascinators Pan Symphony

Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra

TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra

Fusion Steel Orchestra

Alpha Pan Pioneers

First Citizens Tobago Pan-Thers Steel Orchestra

Arima Golden Symphony Steel Orchestra

Plymouth Bethesda Steel Sensation

Panasonic Connection Steel Orchestra

Road Block Steel Orchestra

West Stars Steel Orchestra

Tokyo Steel Orchestra