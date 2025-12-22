Breathing new life into TVET

TECHNICAL and vocational education and training (TVET) essentially refer to those aspects of the education process that involve, in addition to general education, the study of technologies and related sciences and the acquisition of practical skills, attitudes, understandings and knowledge relating to occupants in various sectors of economic and social life.

It is considered as a major platform for the attainment of sustainable development and an approach to education that provides hands-on skills for specific trades and occupations, bridging the gap between education and the workforce. It marries general education, the study of technologies and sciences and the acquisition of practical skills, attitudes, as well as the knowledge of various sectors of the economy.

Through TVET, students can get hands-on experience and skill development that relates directly to job roles, connecting learning with the needs of the job market, thereby preparing students for specific careers bridging the skills gap.

The combination of classroom-based theoretical training with informal practical learning through apprenticeships, internships and on-the-job training offers the opportunity for training in a diverse array of vocations including engineering, construction, automotive technology, ICT and entrepreneurship. TVET inculcates a culture of life-long learning and upskilling, thereby allowing workers to adapt to technological advances and changing industry demands.

Against this background it is encouraging to know that the “Life Ready Curriculum” as articulated in the Ministry of Education's 2023-2027 National Education Policy framework proposes the revitalisation of TVET as a central pillar of the country’s youth development and economic diversification thrust. It intends to promote TVET as a prestigious career choice by engaging in a comprehensive reform of the TVET curricula to reflect modern technological trends.

TVET has always been a practical and attractive option for students since its introduction in the school system over five decades ago. Unfortunately, in the last two decades TVET in the secondary school system has been grossly neglected by a combination of teacher shortage and funding restrictions.

TTUTA will support any initiative to revamp, revitalise and expand TVET training. Its calls over the past two decades for the authorities to address the TVET teacher recruitment challenge has been consistent. It has articulated always that TVET offers a critical bridge between education and employment as well as a pathway to higher learning and career success.

As a country, the deliberate and myopic neglect of TVET was an act of national self-harm. TVET must be seen from a life-long education perspective that transcends pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary education levels, since it’s an ideal opportunity to develop problem-solving skills in learners by stimulating their natural curiosities.

The TVET model of learning takes into account the reality that many students learn by doing, since they are strong in the psycho-motor learning domain. The practical nature of the curriculum promotes greater engagement by tapping into students’ innate interests.

The combination of enhanced curriculum relevance and increased student engagement ensures that learning is meaningful and even fun-filled and impacts on overall student discipline. Student energies are now focused into a positive outcome. Schools can now be more responsive to learners' needs, thereby fulfilling their mandate as vehicles for the development of the community. The school-work linkages also ensure a greater level of curriculum relevance.

TTUTA therefore takes careful note of the plan by the ministry to:

A. Expand the cadre of TVET teachers by:

1. Rationalising the current TVET teacher positions in terms of qualifications, remuneration and advancement opportunities.

2. Providing incentives to attract additional TVET teachers.

3. Formulating partnerships with post-secondary TVET institutions to access training and facilities.

B. Building capacity of TVET teachers to facilitate movement within the system by:

1. Reassessing teachers to stimulate movement to TVET.

2. Utilising prior learning assessment and recognition (PLAR) in the upskilling of teachers.

3. Revisiting the Bachelor of Education in TVET at the University of TT (UTT) to facilitate the PLAR in upskilling teachers

C. Recruit TVET teachers and workshop attendants to fill existing vacancies by:

1. Amending the teacher selection process to ensure teachers possess the requisite qualities, competencies and qualifications.

2. Partnering with the UTT and TVET providers for teacher training and programmes to qualify graduates to fill vacancies

3. Advertising remuneration packages for skilled workers to bring awareness of the earning potential of TVET professionals.

4. Providing incentives such as scholarships to make TVET more attractive

This TVET vision as articulated by the ministry reflects many of the recommendations made by TTUTA over the years and its translation into action cannot come soon enough.