Avoiding aches, injuries during the holidays

From decorating to shopping to entertaining, many people unknowingly overload their bodies in December. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

With just one day left until Christmas Day, many people are still caught up in last-minute cleaning, decorating, shopping and travelling. Along with the holiday rush, however, often come aches, pains and even injuries. According to physical therapist/ergonomic assessment specialist and certified pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist, Dr Nicole de Freitas, much of this discomfort can be avoided with greater body awareness and proper movement techniques.

De Freitas, who has been practising physical therapy for 23 years is an owner of Total Rehabilitation Centre Limited on Boundary Road extension, El Socorro. She earned her clinical doctorate in physical therapy in 2002 from the University of St Augustine for Health Sciences in Florida. Motivated by the high number of patients presenting with cumulative trauma or overuse injuries, she pursued specialised training in ergonomics, obtaining certification from The Back School of Atlanta in 2010. Since then, she has conducted ergonomic assessments and presentations for numerous organisations across Trinidad.

According to De Freitas, ergonomics goes far beyond office chairs and desks. “Ergonomics is the study of the relationship between the characteristics of the job and the worker,” she said. “And the ‘job’ is more than what we do for a living. It includes being a parent, managing a household, cooking and even decorating. During the Christmas season, she noted, ergonomics becomes especially important as people juggle increased mental and physical demands. “It’s understanding our strengths and weaknesses” she added, “appreciating when we need to ask for help or being okay with simply pacing ourselves.” The doctor pointed out that most injuries happen at the end of the day which is when we are exhausted and are pushing ourselves too hard.

'Best posture is your next posture'

From decorating to shopping to entertaining, many people unknowingly overload their bodies in December. “The holidays are a very busy period,” De Freitas said. “We’re decorating, attending events, buying and wrapping gifts, cooking and hosting.” The increase in physical and mental load, she stressed, takes a toll – especially with limited rest, alcohol consumption and sometimes poor nutrition. She warned that without adequate support, the body will eventually “break down.”

When it comes to moving decorations or furniture, De Freitas advises getting help early. “If a box weighs more than 50 pounds or is bulky, get someone to assist,” she said. “Break loads into smaller parts – each should be no more than 20 to 25 pounds.”

As for pulling boxes down from overhead cupboards, she said individuals should ensure they are on a sturdy ladder and again, break the load into smaller parts. “Stand on the step ladder in a staggered stance if possible.”

If decorating below the waist, she suggests using a stool to sit on to avoid bending. “Try to avoid awkward positions for prolonged periods of time” she stated. “Shift or move things around so that you can be closer to whatever you are working on.” This also includes gift wrapping. “For example, place the box you are wrapping close to you on the table or workspace to avoid stretching excessively and alternate between standing and sitting.”

When standing for prolonged periods of time such as during pastelle making or garlic pork bottling, she advises breaking up tasks – “Perhaps you can sit to chop the vegetables or fold the banana leaves” she suggested. De Freitas also recommends wearing shoes with cushioning such as sneakers and not flat slippers that have no arch support. “Avoid standing on one leg (stork standing) as so many of us women like to do” she warned.

She added, “Avoid bending at the waist to place large hams and turkeys into the oven. Try to bend your knees into a mini squat or get assistance to reduce the load. Some hams can be very heavy.”

With many families heading out on long drives or flights, travel-related pain is also common. “The pressure through the spinal discs that are between the vertebrae is higher in sitting than standing,” De Freitas explained. “Car seats and airplane seats don’t always have great back support, and we’re often cramped and exhausted.”

Her advice? “Motion is lotion.” She said, “Our bodies weren’t designed to stay in one position for too long, so moving frequently is the best solution.”

De Freitas encouraged travellers to take breaks, walk and stretch when possible, use towel rolls or pillows for back support, and consider compression stockings if swelling is an issue. “Try to keep the space at your legs clear so you can stretch your legs out and utilise neck pillows to also give added support” she said.

For those who are carrying heavy shopping bags, she recommends taking multiple trips and breaking the loads into smaller ones. “If you’re walk a lot while shopping, perhaps use a trolley to pull/push the load rather than carrying it all,” she suggested.

If someone does strain their back or pull a muscle while decorating or travelling, De Freitas advised changing position immediately and resting briefly. “However, we don’t want total bed rest or immobility for too long so we want to encourage you to slowly start to move within tolerable and safe positions and you can slowly increase the range as the pain settles” she said. She emphasised that if pain persists after a day or two, one should see a physician or physical therapist. De Freitas stressed, “Sharp pain, weakness, or loss of bowel or bladder control requires urgent medical attention.”

She urged people – especially older adults or those with chronic pain – to pace themselves and let pain be their guide. She also reminded the public that Christmas does not have to be perfect to be meaningful. “It’s okay if everything isn’t picture perfect. Ensuring you can enjoy the season with minimal pain and disability is the goal.”

The doctor reminded: “Your best posture is your next posture. Move frequently and maintain good strength and fitness through regular exercise.” She also strongly recommends eating nutritionally dense foods and hydrating well. De Freitas added, “Our bodies are like machines, they require love, attention and maintenance to give us the quality of life that we all deserve.”