Ask for His forgiveness

-

THE EDITOR: The Old Testament Jews of the Bible often sinned against God and were punished accordingly. They were once sent into exile for multiple and continuous transgressions, and after serving a period of banishment from their homeland they were allowed to return with instructions to rebuild the temple of God.

Those who returned, however, got busy building their own houses and neglected God's temple which lay in ruins. As a result, God ensured that they would invest much but reap little reward. He said they would earn wages but put it into a bag with holes; they would look for much but that it would come to little.

In the New Testament, God reveals that we are His temple, if the Holy Spirit dwells in us. TT, I believe, is overlooking this truth. Therefore, all our focus remains on building up our own riches or ensuring that the economy of the country prospers by any means necessary.

Unless and until we begin to examine ourselves as individuals and recognise where we've gone wrong, which has led us to our present set of circumstances, we will remain in banishment in this wilderness period we are experiencing now. However, God has given us this wonderful facility of repentance, whereby we can acknowledge our sins and ask for His forgiveness.

Unfortunately, we believe we can dig ourselves out of any hole by dint of our own "brightness" and effort, while we ourselves get to remain the same old creatures indulging in our same old wickedness. But God doesn't really allow that to work for too long.

If we the people of TT do not change and turn away from our preferred wrongdoings, and allow ourselves to grow in righteousness by the Spirit of God into new creatures, then we are spinning top in mud. TT will not prosper.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, which can only truly be realised by and through the edifying grace of God.

JOANNE K JOSEPH

San Fernando