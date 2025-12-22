Agriculture minister hosts children's Xmas party

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Ravi Ratiram, centre, with Santa Claus, Santa’s helpers and a child of a ministry staff member at a children’s Christmas party at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva. -

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Ravi Ratiram hosted a Christmas party on December 21 for the children of staff of the ministry at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva.

In a media release, the ministry said the event brought together approximately 800 children for an afternoon of festive activities, entertainment and celebration, reflecting the minister’s continued commitment to staff welfare and family engagement during the Christmas season.

In his speech, Ratiram highlighted the importance of creating meaningful spaces for children and recognising the vital role played by families in supporting public officers. He said, “Christmas reminds us of what truly matters. Family, love, kindness, gratitude and hope. When we invest in our children and create spaces where they feel valued and cherished, we are planting seeds for a stronger future for TT.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of staff of the ministry, noting that their work in support of national food security, sustainability and resilience is strengthened by the values they demonstrate both in the workplace and at home.

The Christmas party featured games, music, treats and surprises, creating a joyful atmosphere for children and their families and reinforcing the spirit of unity, generosity and goodwill that defines the Christmas season.

Ratiram extended his best wishes to all staff, their children and families for a safe, joyful and peaceful Christmas season and a prosperous New Year.