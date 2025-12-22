A time for making memories

-

THE EDITOR: "Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:/'God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;/The wrong shall fail,/The right prevail,/With peace on Earth, goodwill to men'" (Christmas Bells, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 1864).

As we hurtle into the dawn of a new year, let us take the time to reflect and enjoy our blessings.

Christmas is a time for making memories for the future. It is one of the main reasons why we look back so wistfully at eras long gone.

Our relatives worked very hard to make Christmas unforgettable when we were children.

Even in the humblest of homes great memories were created. Today, many try to do the same for their children.

TT is unique in our celebrations. Let us never take them for granted.

Let us also remember the reason for the season. God's richest blessings on all the people of TT.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope