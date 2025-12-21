Trinidad and Tobago’s arrival, departure forms go online

Piarco International Airport -

AFTER many years of asking by passengers, an online immigration and customs form is now available for people travelling in and out of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the website, https://travel.gov.tt/, the Trinidad and Tobago Online Arrival/Departure Platform is now live.

The website said all passengers are required to complete the online immigration and customs form which will be available 72 hours prior to their arrival/departure.

It said travellers should fill in the form at a time and place convenient for them.

Once the form is completed, they should save the immigration and customs receipts to their mobile device or printed and presented to immigration and customs upon arrival/departure.

The site said using the online arrival/departure form will enhance the travel experience by providing travellers with an easy and convenient option, that will improve the ease with which they transit through the airport.

To carry out the process, passengers will need to provide flight information, passport(s) of passengers, a copy of their passport's biodata page (as a PNG or JPEG file), and a valid e-mail address.

The arrival form includes questions about residential status, how people are entering Trinidad and Tobago (air or sea), flight information, country, port and date of arrival, personal information, travel data, destination, health, family members and a customs declaration, among other questions.

The departure form contains similar questions, except for the customs declaration.

Many Caribbean countries implemented online immigration and customs platforms during the height of the covid19 pandemic, allowing easy transition through airports.