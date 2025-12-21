Sky's the limit for Suri – 11-year-old juggles academics, sport and volunteer work

Suri Gosine, 11, gets her epaulette secured by instructor Samantha Greer, at the Professional Airline Training Solutions, Munroe Road, Cunupia on December 18. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Bavina Sookdeo

“Age is no barrier. It’s a limitation you put on your mind.” – Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Suri Gosine is already living out that belief at just 11 years old.

The standard five student of TML Libertville Primary School juggles academics, sports, the arts and community involvement – and she says she doesn’t find it overwhelming at all.

“I don’t ever think of time,” Gosine said. “I just prioritise what is more important and where I need to focus. My extra-curricular activities are fun for me, so I never see them as overwhelming.”

Gosine, who lives in Princes Town, is involved in gymnastics, swimming and steelpan, and is a member of several clubs, including 4H, Cub Scouts, Red Cross, scrabble, choir, environmental and literature clubs. She is even currently taking an aviation class.

And her list of achievements is just as impressive. Gosine has placed first in national competitions such as WASA’s River Speak – Adopt A River TT programme, Schools’ Oratory Spoken Word and the TTUTA Look-Alike Competition. She has also earned medals and trophies in poetry, storytelling, athletics and environmental writing, and was part of a Red Cross team that won first place at the national finals.

Despite all of this, she says her main focus remains her academics – especially as she prepares for the SEA exam.

“I feel confident and excited about my preparations for SEA exams as I believe my teachers would have given me a solid foundation and covered the syllabus for SEA,” she said.

While Gosine’s favourite subject is Mathematics, she finds Creative Writing the most challenging. Still, she tackles it head-on. “I get through by using my imagination and expanding my thoughts into sentences using bigger and more suitable vocabulary,” she said, adding that reading helps her build creativity.

Questioned about her love for spoken word and poetry, she said it began through her school’s environmental club. “I enjoy both poetry and spoken word because I become someone other than Suri,” she said. “I take on a different personality and can add my own touch to bring life to my role.” She especially enjoys folklore and the works of storyteller Paul Keens-Douglas, whom she admires for capturing West Indian life “in such a humorous way.”

Swimming has also played a big role in her journey. She started at just three years old after her mother enrolled her to help her overcome a fear of deep water. “It also helped me in gymnastics to become stronger physically,” Gosine said, though she admits frog kicks are still the hardest part.

Behind Gosine’s success is a strong support system. “My parents, both entrepreneurs, are my biggest cheerleaders and fans,” she said. “They support me like my backbone.” She also credits her teachers and family for encouraging her while allowing time to rest and reset. One lesson she holds close comes from her grandfather, Freddie Sukur Ali, a former schoolteacher, who died when Gosine was just four years old: “Sacrifice is only for a time.”

Whenever she feels mentally exhausted, Gosine relaxes by looking at Dhar Mann videos. Dharminder "Dhar" Mann is an American entrepreneur and film producer who shares inspiring and uplifting stories.

Asked what she dreams of becoming when she gets older, Gosine shared that she wants to become a neurologist. “It fascinates me how small the size of the brain is, yet it controls the entire body,” she said.

So, is there someone she admires or looks up to? She disclosed that it would be her 21-year-old cousin, Vishesh Ramoutar, who is in the US Navy Seals. “I admire his successes and his dedication to becoming the best in his field of study in a short time. It shows me what commitment and dedication, along with passion, can achieve. I try to follow in his footsteps.”

For 2026, Gosine’s main goal is to complete SEA successfully and then take on new opportunities with confidence. She is also currently preparing for a 4H national competition.

Her advice to other children wanting to get involved in more activities is to do what makes them happy at heart and comfortable. “Have fair play and camaraderie at all times. Go for it. It helps stimulate the brain,” she said. “It forges friendships, great discipline and creates a space where you can thrive.”

And for those feeling nervous about big exams like SEA, Gosine said, “Your only competition is yourself. Work towards being better than you were yesterday, and eventually you will become the best.” She also advised them to take time to rest and reset. “The only limit is what you set for yourself,” she said.