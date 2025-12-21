Shanti's floral designs with an Xmas twist

Shanti Kissoon with one of her floral decoations at Pretty V's Petals, in San Fernando. - Photos by Innis Francis

Life's hard lessons have helped shape Shanti Kissoon’s craft of weaving “ugly into beauty” and “pain into pleasantries.”

Kissoon, 55, who grew up in the rural community of Cumuto, has had her share of trials.

She lost her mother, Phoolmat, to cancer when she was only 13, and had to quickly learn how she could help in the home, which she shared with her 12 other siblings.

Kissoon, who, with Amaan Dar, runs a floral business, Pretty V’s Petals, at the ground floor of the Arcade Mall in San Fernando, said she is destined to make life better for the people around her.

“Christmas is about faith, love is about family, it is not just about Christmas decorations, buying food and drinks. It’s not about who can afford what, but some could not afford things long ago. Floral arrangement is self-taught. My mother was a lover of craft and plants, and growing up as a little girl, I was always with her.”

So, being with her, tending to her plants, I grew a love for it. If I go anywhere and see things I can use, it’s old bush, and everybody would laugh, what does she want that for? That is old bush, leave that alone. But I would see the beauty in it. It's just a passion I have for things that people overlook. All my life, I’ve loved plants and doing crafts. I would weave flower pots, and things I learn from school,” she said during a recent interview.

Kissoon said she would always think of her mother and her love and passion for flowers. She said this is why she put so much effort into the floral craft. She believed her mother would be happy to see the business aspect of the floral arrangement she instilled in her.

She said she enjoys what she does and noticed people are ordering floral arrangements to keep even after the holidays. She said people are tapping into products and services that are unique, with non-conventional designs and colours for Christmas.

Over the years, Kissoon, a mother of three children, found an appreciation and mixed emotions during the Christmas season.

“Christmas long ago, you didn’t have all the craft items you have now, so what we would do was save the empty match boxes, and you would gift wrap them, stick a thread to it, and that is what we used. We would take a branch from the pine cone tree growing in our yard, and that was your Christmas tree with decorations.

I always wanted to have this business; growing up poor, you tell yourself you're not going to stay here. I am going to elevate myself. It was a bit challenging because it was limited to education, because Daddy couldn’t afford to send us to university. We grew up in a humble home; there were lots of us without a mother. My elder sister took care of us. Daddy was mommy and daddy, so you learn to appreciate the little things, and whatever we had, we were happy with it.”

She distinctly remembers growing up in Cumuto. The memories of all her siblings sitting on the floor to have a Sunday meal together, when her mother would bake in a barrel oven, and everyone would enjoy the treats at Christmas.

For Kissoon, Christmas is not about the haves and the have-nots, but about remembering those less fortunate and brightening their lives with love and cheer.

She hopes her floral arrangements help bring about this bright, joyful spirit.