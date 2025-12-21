PM hits Caricom as ‘unreliable partner' – Thin mask of unity

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE PRIME MINISTER has lambasted Caricom – a region with which TT has had a deep and complex trade relationship, historical and social ties – as an “unreliable partner” and a “dysfunctional and self-destructive” organisation.

She made the statement in response to a statement by the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom, which called for engagement between the US, after US President Donald Trump imposed policies in place to further restrict and limit the entry of people from Haiti, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda into the US.

“Caricom is not a reliable partner at this time. The fact is that beneath the thin mask of unity, there are many widening fissures that if left unaddressed will lead to its implosion,” she said.

“The organisation is deteriorating rapidly due to poor management, lax accountability, factional divisions, destabilising policies, private conflicts between regional leaders and political parties and the inappropriate meddling in the domestic politics of member states. That’s the plain truth.

She called on Caricom to address the “rot” within the organisation with “transparency and honesty.”

“Caricom cannot continue to operate in this dysfunctional and self-destructive manner as it is a grave disservice to the people of the Caribbean…Hiding behind the glibness of diplomacy, fake sophistication, and false narratives is self-defeating.”

She lashed Caricom, accusing the organisation of choosing to disparage the US – “our greatest ally” – in support of the Venezuelan government led by Nicolas Maduro, which she described as a “narco-government headed by a dictator who has imprisoned and killed thousands of civilians and opposition members.”

She said any organisation that chooses that course of action has lost its way and must face the consequences of its actions.

“There are repercussions for this stance. We must all live with the consequences of our actions. Our citizens can rest assured that I will always make decisions that put Trinidad and Tobago first. Caricom will not determine our future; only the citizens of our country will choose our path.”

Her latest statement is the strongest rebuke thus far against Caricom which has condemned the US military action in the Southern Caribbean. Caricom countries, with the exception of TT, has maintained that the region should remain a "zone of peace."

PM: Caricom does not speak for TT

Persad-Bissessar referred to the decision by the US government to restrict and limit the entry of nationals of three Caribbean countries into the US and Caricom’s subsequent statement on the decision.

The US, on December 16, issued a fact sheet outlining the decision, saying: “the restrictions and limitations imposed by the proclamation are necessary to prevent the entry of foreign nationals about whom the US lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose, garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws and advance other important foreign policy, national security and counterterrorism objectives.”

The fact sheet said the Government added partial restrictions and entry limitations on 15 countries, including Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica. Others on the list included Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, the Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The proclamation included exemptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories such as athletes and diplomats and individuals whose entry serves the US national interest.

Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica has historically had a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) arrangement with the US, where a legal pathway is set up for wealthy individuals to get a second passport by making significant financial contributions to a country’s economy though donations, real estate, business investment and other measures, which will give full citizenship rights such as visa-free travel, business opportunities and security, without needing to live in the US or meet typical stay requirements.

December 18, Persad-Bissessar told guests at the UNC’s Christmas Supper at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s that countries “bad-mouthing” the US could face repercussions.

“Careful, you don’t end up like Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica… bad-mouthing the US… and guess what happened… all their visas are rescinded now,” she said.

On December 19, the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom called for engagement with the US on the matter.

“The Bureau recognises the right of countries to implement policies regulating entry to their borders. Nevertheless, the Bureau expresses concern that this decision was taken without prior consultation, especially in circumstances of its potential adverse effects on legitimate travel, people-to-people exchanges, and the social and economic well-being of these small states. Caricom is also concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the status of existing visas after 1 January 2026.”

That same day, Antigua and Barbuda's ambassador to the US, Sir Ronald Sanders, said Antiguans and Barbudans with valid visas will continue to enjoy access to the US without disruptions.

He added that new arrangements will also be put in place for visa applicants from Antigua and Barbuda and the four other countries in the sub-region.

Sanders said the agreement was reached within three days of the proclamation, long before the 180-day timeline for review. He said the turn of events was a testament to the value of diplomacy and respect for Antigua and Barbuda.

However, Persad Bissessar, in her statement on December 20, still distanced herself from Caricom's position.

“I advise citizens that the TT is not a party to the statement issued by the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government,” she said. “I acknowledge the right of the Bureau of the Conference to express its views. However, the TT government maintains its own position on the matter and recognises the sovereign right of the US to make decisions in furtherance of its best interests. I hold the view that every sovereign state is responsible for its foreign and domestic policy choices and must be prepared to accept the concomitant consequences.”

“The exercise of power by the United States of America to advance its best interests must therefore be seen as a measured response to the conduct of other nations in the realities of the current environments that they place themselves in,” she added.

“TT’s government does not bind itself to the political ideologies or foreign, economic and security policies of any other Caricom member government. Member governments are free to make decisions in the best interests of their citizens.”

Opposition senator knocks errratic rant

Former minister of Foreign and Caricom affairs Amery Browne knocked the Prime Minister for what he described on a social media post as “Persad-Bissessar’s latest attack on Caricom.”

Browne said Persad Bissessar has made it clear that she has made a decision to divide and destroy Caricom, and the latest statements represent a new low point for her as the head of government of one of the founding member states of Caricom.

“She has refused to participate in key meetings of the Community, she has abandoned her responsibilities in the Caricom quasi-Cabinet, she has resiled (abandoned) from official Caricom statements, and she has deliberately misconstrued and denigrated fundamental Caricom principles such as the zone of peace amongst Caribbean nations.

“Her anti-Caricom rant is erratic, inflammatory, full of baseless rhetoric and even includes a paragraph that portends to publicly "explain," in a most misleading and self-serving manner, a US position to Caricom leaders on behalf of the US. Her audacity can never be mistaken for prudence.”

He said it is now important that TT citizens also distance themselves from the Prime Minister’s statements.

“Her rants do not convey our national standards, values and principles,” he said. “The exporters of our goods and services to other Caricom member states do not share her views, and they deserve better.”

In response to her statements on Caricom being unreliable, Browne pointed the finger at Persad-Bissessar, saying the only unreliable partner was her.

“The question has to be again asked, who is advising the Prime Minister to communicate in such a bombastic manner? What good does she believe the people of TT could derive from her repeated attacks on Caricom? Whose interest is the Prime Minister seeking by undermining Caricom in such a frenzied manner?”

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Brown also knocked Persad-Bissessar’s statements, although he did not call her by name.

“It was brought to my attention that one of our colleague heads, instead of standing in solidarity, publicly accused us of cursing the US administration. I challenge that leader to back her statements with facts,” he said. “The inertia and insularity within Caricom continue to undermine the effectiveness of our integration movement. However, as a hardcore integrationist and an eternal optimist, I remain hopeful for a stronger and more effective integration movement.”