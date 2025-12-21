Man’s burnt remains found in Reform Village

DAYS after the bullet-riddled body of a man was found in Reform Village, in the Ste Madeleine Police District, the body of another murder victim was found over the weekend, near the same spot.

The police said around 5 am on December 21, officers from the Southern Division were alerted to a report of a burnt body found at Railway Road, off Reform Road in Reform Village.

On arrival, they saw a car of unknown make, model and registration number completely burnt.

The severely burnt remains of a man were found lying on the road, about two feet away from the burnt car.

The victim appeared to be a man of African descent, about five feet six inches tall.

The upper body was completely burnt, making John Doe difficult to identify.

The DMO, Dr Rajnarinesingh, viewed the remains and ordered the removal to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital for safekeeping, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Officers from the Gasparillo and Ste Madeleine police stations, along with the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, including Insp Maharaj, W/Sgt Chance, Sgts Smith and Dhunkarie, visited the scene.

W/Cpls Harnarinesingh and Dyer-Baptiste, together with PCs Dyeth, Noel, Bhola, Mohammed, and WPCs Simon and Knights, also visited and gathered evidence.

Harnarinesingh is leading the investigation.

This is the second murder victim found in the normally quiet community within days.

On the night of December 16, a man’s body with gunshot wounds was found in the middle of Reform Road.

Anyone with information on the murders is urged to call the HBI at 652-0495, the Ste Madeleine Police Station at 653-1023 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).