Los Parranderos de UWI, 45 years going strong

Members of Los Parranderos de UWI at their 45th anniversary concert at Learning Resource Centre, UWI, St Augustine. - Photo courtesy TERRY SAMPSON

In 1980, a group of UWI, St Augustine students teamed up to form Los Parranderos de UWI, hitting the parang circuit by storm.

On November 30, the group celebrated its 45th anniversary in concert at the Learning Resource Centre on the campus before an audience of specially invited guests: past members, former leaders and members of the university and parang fraternity.

The group, which started off with members of UWI’s Spanish Society, has now become a household name in TT.

From 1993, when the group ventured into the competitive parang arena organised by the National Parang Association of TT (NPATT), it won a series of awards and accolades, including best lead singer: 1997, 2005 and 2006, best cuatro: 2001, best maracas; 1999 and 2001, the coveted People’s Choice award: 2002 and 2003.

The group has the unprecedented record of seven consecutive second places, from 1999 to 2005, before emerging as national parang champions in 2006.

During the concert, founding member, Farzan Ali, past leaders Sharon Beharry (1985-86), Keith Dalip (1987-90) and Miguel Browne (1999- 2024) all recalled memorable events over the years.

These included their many adventures to the parang festival in Paramin; the challenges of travelling in convoy; the tradition of ensuring all group members returned home safely after late night performances; the camaraderie of the NPATT and Holly Bandwagons; the problems of recruiting students every year to replace those who had graduated, a release from the group said.

To the delight of the audience, the group performed some of its top hits, available on four CDs (Mi Parranda 2003, Vamos A Celebrar: 2005, Parranda Ta Nos: 2010 and Nuestra Canción: 2025).

Tributes to parang stalwarts Gloria Alcazar, Henry Periera and the Lara Brothers were interwoven with original compositions like Canta, Vamos A Celebrar, Recordemos and Mi Parranda.

Songs from the group’s performance at the Christmas Folk Festival in Curacao in 2007 and 2008: Te Le Le and Celebra Awe, were also performed.

Five members were inducted into the group’s honour roll: Keisha Mark, Camivel Cova, Jerry Ramdass, Brandon Akai and Khadine Bovell. The honour roll was initiated in 2025 during the band’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Special awards were presented to Tony Narine, who has provided a sound system for the group for the past 29 years, as well as retired principal’s assistant Elizabeth McComie.

McComie played a key role in ensuring that the parang group was included as part of the entertainment at all major campus events.

Two awards were presented to the group’s longest-serving members: Miguel Browne (1983 to present) and Desdra Bascombe (1984 to present).