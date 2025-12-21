Law meets compassion — Sherise Hosein shows up at Xmas and beyond

Sherise Hosein at her office, Mandamus Law Chambers, in Couva on December 16. - Photos by Innis Francis

Bavina Sookdeo

For many of us, Christmas is a time for food, family gatherings, music and festivity. But have we ever stopped to think what the season would feel like without those comforts?

For those who are homeless or socially displaced, this time of year can increase feelings of loss, isolation and uncertainty.

It’s during this time that attorney Sherise Naseem Hosein consistently shows up.

Hosein, 33, from Chase Village, Carapichaima, has spent much of her nine-year professional career immersed in legal briefs and courtroom preparation at Mandamus Law Chambers on the Southern Main Road in Couva.

Beyond that, she is committed to a different kind of advocacy, one rooted in being present, compassionate and helping others, as a volunteer with the Socially Displaced Restoration Centre (SDRC).

Hosein says she was raised in a humble household, and compassion and charity were lessons she first learned at home. Her father, Shameel Mohammed, worked as a taxi driver and her mother, Fareza Hosein, as a secretary at an engineering company, while her grandparents, Jamadar and Zaibun Hosein, played an integral role in her upbringing, providing guidance, support and stability throughout her formative years. She credits her parents and grandparents with shaping her values.

“They taught me kindness, empathy and consideration for others, not just through words, but through their daily actions.”

Growing up, she added, the principle that service to God is service to man was deeply ingrained, a belief that continues to guide both her personal life and professional work.

Hosein said she is a practising Muslim and giving charity (zakat) is one of the pillars of Islam.

However, she noted that her volunteer work was not undertaken as an expression of religious obligation, but rather as a reflection of the values that my grandparents and parents instilled in me from childhood – values of service, empathy, and community responsibility.

As a child, Hosein faced challenges at the primary-school level and struggled with reading. With the unwavering support of her parents, grandparents and older sister Christine Hosein, she learned the value of perseverance.

She chose to study law because she wanted to do meaningful work and help others if she could.

A past student of the Carapichaima ASJA Primary School and the Upper Level Educational Institute, she did a BSc in international relations from UWI, then her law degree with the University of London through the Institute of Law and Academic Studies, and her legal practice certificate at the University of Staffordshire, England. She also has a master’s in business administration from Anglia Ruskin University.

The early lessons she learned at home now shape her work with the SDRC, which is currently trying to obtain an abandoned building in Couva as an overnight shelter for socially displaced people, which would also offer rehabilitation services.

The organisation has two ongoing initiatives, a weekly food distribution in Couva and quarterly “care days” – the most recent was scheduled for December 19. These are held at the Inshan Ali Promenade in Couva, in partnership with the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and Central Division police. The organisation is based at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas.

The inspiration for her voluntary work, she said, came from a simple source – gratitude.

“I’ve been blessed with mentors, opportunities and support throughout my journey,” Hosein said. “Volunteering felt like the most meaningful way to pay that forward. It allows me to use my experience in a different, more personal way, outside of law.”

That sense of gratitude also shaped where she chose to serve. Hosein said she was drawn to the SDRC because of its focus on dignity and humanity.

“I’ve always felt that the most vulnerable among us deserve dignity, understanding and support. It was a space where I felt I could serve in a meaningful and human way, without titles or formality – just compassion and presence.”

Her later involvement with the police Community Justice Clinic, she said, stemmed from a desire to align her volunteer efforts more closely with her legal training. Being a team lead for the past four years “allowed me to help bridge gaps between the public and the justice system, offering guidance to people who often feel unheard or uncertain. Both initiatives gave me an opportunity to contribute where it truly matters.”

The Justice Clinic, a collaborative initiative between the police and a group of volunteer attorneys, aims to make legal advice more accessible to the public, particularly people who may not know where to turn for guidance or support.

“The goal is to empower the community with knowledge and support, so that justice is not out of reach for those who need it most,” Hosein explained.

At the clinic, Hosein and other attorneys led by Sajina A Kadir most frequently assist people seeking guidance on family matters, domestic-violence concerns and land-related issues – cases that often intersect with wider social vulnerabilities. For many clients, the clinic is their first point of contact with the justice system.

Hosein explained that community-based legal support plays a critical role in addressing broader social issues, including homelessness.

“It brings help directly to people who might otherwise struggle to access it.

“For those experiencing homelessness or other social challenges, even small amounts of guidance and advocacy can help them take steps toward stability and make their voices heard.”

Asked how this experience has changed her as a lawyer and a person, she said it has been both humbling and eye-opening, and has strengthened her ability to listen and respond thoughtfully in her work and in life. Volunteering, she said, has reinforced the importance of empathy, patience and understanding alongside legal knowledge, and shown her how even the smallest act of kindness can have a significant impact on someone’s life.

“My legal skills allow me to provide guidance and practical assistance when needed, but volunteering – especially around Christmas – is mostly about empathy and presence.”

She added that combining structured thinking with genuine care helps her to respond to immediate needs while also reminding people that they are seen and valued.

Through both the SDRC and the Justice Clinic, Hosein has witnessed firsthand the realities many prefer not to see – especially during a season centred on abundance.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that homelessness is simply a result of poor choices,” she said. “In reality, many people are displaced because of circumstances beyond their control – loss, trauma, unemployment, family breakdown or untreated mental-health challenges.”

She added that at Christmas, people often assume the season magically makes things easier, but for many, it actually highlights their struggles even more.

“It’s important to remember that homelessness is complex, and every person has a story,” she emphasised.

There are systemic gaps that continue to fuel homelessness in TT, she said: “Lack of affordable housing, limited social support and difficulties accessing legal or health services all contribute.”

Helping individuals understand their rights and navigate available services, she added, is a crucial step.

“These issues are complex, but even incremental steps toward addressing them can improve people’s lives significantly.”

Hosein believes meaningful change requires both policy reform and community-driven solutions. “Policies that address housing affordability, social services and mental health support are key,” she said.

At the same time, she said programmes that offer practical assistance alongside advocacy – such as the SDRC and the police Community Justice Clinic – make a genuine difference on the ground.

Despite these harsh realities, Hosein says volunteering has also shown her extraordinary resilience. “What stands out most is seeing how much dignity and strength people maintain despite difficult circumstances.”

Balancing her legal career with volunteer commitments is no small task.

“I don’t have a perfect formula,” she admitted. “I just try to stay organised, manage my time well and remain grounded. Both my legal work and my volunteer roles mean a great deal to me, so I do my best to honour each responsibility.”

Hosein’s experiences have reshaped how she views Christmas itself.

“Christmas has come to mean much more than celebration or gifts,” she reflected. “Spending time with displaced and vulnerable groups has shown me that the season is really about compassion, presence and small acts of kindness.”

Even a warm meal, a listening ear, or a moment of connection, she said, can bring comfort and dignity.

“It’s a reminder that the true spirit of Christmas is about seeing and caring for others.”

Hosein hopes the public will look beyond the surface of Christmas cheer.

“Compassion and giving are not only for special occasions,” she urged. “They are part of building a stronger, caring community. Even small contributions of time, attention, or support can make a real difference in someone’s life, especially during the holiday season.”

Her wish for the individuals and communities she helps is for continued progress and hope.

“I hope they feel valued, supported and empowered to take steps toward stability,” she said. “I also hope that the wider community will continue to embrace opportunities to give, listen and show compassion.”