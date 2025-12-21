Jerusha Osborne captures Miss Brash & Sassy title

Jerusha Osborne in her evening gown at First Impression Brash and Sassy's competition, at Union Claxton Bay Secondary School on December 13. - Photos by Innis Francis

Seven-year-old Jerusha Osborne took home the title at the recently hosted by First Impression Brash and Sassy.

Little Miss Claxton Bay, Jerusha, captured the hearts of the audience and judges at Union Claxton Bay Multipurpose Hall on December 13.

Her biblical interpretation of Martha from the bible, to her futuristic paper-made outfit in the special fashion segment, and her delivery of The Hat I Got for Christmas is Too Big, and her parade in her green and red evening gown, was enough to win the crown.

The standard one pupil of San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School competed alongside other little girls in the competition.

This show was held after an eight-year lapse owing to the covid19 pandemic and other economic setbacks, but Osborne and the other competitors set the tone to welcome back the competition.

The girls had to choose and depict a woman of the bible, a criterion the show’s coordinator, Norma Bramble-Joseph, says allows God to guide and foster humility and to keep young people on the right track.

The show’s theme, Jesus Is King, Women of the Bible, included a segment for the girls to project the most notable characteristic of the biblical women; Mary of Nazareth, Pharaoh’s daughter, Esther, Hannah and Martha.

Over $6,000 was up for grabs, Christmas hampers, crowns and sashes. In addition, they also walked away with sponsored goodies for best introduction, best biblical presentation, best futuristic paper wear, best talent, best evening gown, best designer’s wear, best hairstyle, Miss Amity, Miss Intelligence, Miss Elegance, Miss Photogenic, most improved, the most outstanding delegate and the people’s choice.

In the special category segments, Osborne secured the best introduction and best futuristic paper wear.

Heaven Rouse was named the best delegate in the biblical presentation, best evening gown, best hairstyle, Miss Amity, Miss Intelligence, Miss Elegance, and the most outstanding delegate. Her mother, La Donna Rouse, was named the best designer.

Undeniable Zaharah Williams performed a sterling rendition of O' Holy Night and was awarded the best talent among the delegations. Zendaya Pierre was named Miss Photogenic, the most improved and the people's choice delegate.