Ill-advised seasonal wishes

-

Many people say they are not “feeling” Christmas. They are therefore slow getting going with preparations for this year’s seasonal celebrations of birth, life and family.

It is not surprising, when the entire world seems to be in a state of upheaval and we in TT face the prospect of war on our doorstep. There is even a chance that if we don’t play our cards right we could very easily be inveigled into the US-Venezuela stand-off.

It is ironic that we should be feeling hopeless and sad at a time strictly associated with joy, hope of salvation and new beginnings. Some of us who were Christmas babies are feeling more deprived than usual.

I am hoping that the US is not wishing for a nice-and-easy Christmas assault over the holiday season, expecting the Venezuelans to have dropped their guard. Every cadet knows, as the US commanders also do, that the element of surprise in warfare garners much advantage, so the Venezuelans will be alert to the possibility of attack and there is no evidence to suggest that they would not fight back.

Yet conflict can lead to a reset. A good example of that is the game-changing Yom Kippur War, or the October War, of 1973 between Israel and Egypt and Syria, supported by Iraqi and Jordanian forces. The Arab allies were attempting to regain territory lost during the pivotal 1967 Arab-Israeli Six-Day War, in which Israel had seized Sinai and Gaza from Egypt, the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, and the Golan Heights from Syria.

On October 6, the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, which fell during Ramadan, the Arab allied forces sprang an effective attack upon the unexpectant Jewish state. They made early advances that shocked the Israelis, who retreated and then regrouped to make some advances of their own.

It was enough, however, to reveal Israel’s vulnerability and get her back to the peace table and stalled diplomatic talks that eventually led to Egypt regaining the entire Sinai Peninsula in 1982. The Yom Kippur War also led to the seminal Camp David Accords of 1978, in which Egypt and Israel signed the first peace agreement between Israel and one of its neighbours. It changed the political dynamics of the region lastingly and made future armed conflict between Israel and Arab states almost impossible.

Coming out of that military encounter, there are two important factors relevant to TT’s present situation that resonate. Firstly, 1973 was an utter disaster for Syria, because there is no chance of ever recovering the Golan Heights, and the present government has virtually acknowledged that. It happened partly because of Egypt’s pragmatic timing in ending the war. Syria had many fewer men than Egypt and could not hold its gains. The Egyptians, in order not to lose theirs, settled for a ceasefire 19 days in, leaving Syria exposed to suffer even more territorial loss. In retaliation, Syria voted to expel Egypt from the Arab League in 1979.

TT has had to take a pragmatic line on the Venezuela-US matter which may appear to be against the spirit of Caricom, but we find ourselves in a unique position, given our own vulnerability. Which PM could say no to US requests for TT logistical collaboration when critical gas deals, security, trade tariffs and more hang in the balance?

We must hope our Caricom cousins understand our predicament – our GDP has halved, our international financial forecasts have been downgraded, the economy is flat, investment has flagged, gas supplies are beyond low, unemployment is up, our roads are life-threatening craters, we lack foreign exchange and if we don’t play ball our vindictive big brother will slap us around the ear and take away whatever sweeties we still have.

The other element of the Yom Kippur war that resonates is that it led to the 1973 oil crisis and to the change in TT’s economic fortunes. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) retaliatory oil embargo on the US for arming Israel, and to press for the return of seized Arab territory, led to spiralling oil prices that made TT suddenly very rich.

Nobody doubts that the US wants to control Venezuela’s vast natural wealth and we are just pawns able only to react as strategically as we can to the moves of others. So a sensible Christmas wish must be that our PM leads us sagely through this dangerous time.

Another, ill-advised wish might be that you find the courage to get a tattoo and join the nearly 40 per cent of under-40s in the US and Europe who have one. The New Scientist reports the ink gets into your lymph nodes, causing long-lasting inflammation and leaving you prone to covid – but it also helps you fight flu.

Take your pick. There’s a downside and upside to everything.

Happy Christmas!