Celebrating psychology

We bring blessings to the Christmas season by doing several things such as cooking special meals for family gatherings, shopping, cleaning and lighting up our homes, praying at church, exchanging gifts. It is also a time for kindness and gratitude.

Showing kindness to those who need help heals the soul of everyday bruises. Showing gratitude to those who have helped you not only makes you a better person but encourages further kindness. Being ungrateful puts you on the devil’s side. Through both kindness and gratitude, our “rough and tumble” society would become a better place.

I feel moved to think about these twin virtues this Christmas when two months ago UWI’s Department of Behavioural Sciences lavishly celebrated the 30th anniversary of its psychology programme.

I was presented with a shining glass award, with the grateful inscription: “To Professor Ramesh Deosaran in recognition of your visionary leadership and pioneering role in establishing the Psychology programmes.”

The head of the Department of Behavioral Sciences, Dr Talia Esnard, and co-ordinator of the Psychology Unit, Dr Christine Descartes, with support from faculty dean Dr Acolla Lewis-Cameron, organised the occasion. The feature address, on behalf of UWI’s deputy principal, Prof Derek Chadee, was eloquently delivered by Dr Felicia Frederick-Davis.

To tell you the truth, I had forgotten how long it had been, and so was quite surprised to receive such heart-warming gratitude. It is said that “of all human feelings, gratitude has the shortest memory.” Not so on this occasion.

The psychology programme not only served students but created employment for additional lecturers.

The establishment of the popular BSc psychology programme was one of my lighthouse contributions to UWI. This was followed soon after by my other lighthouse contribution, the graduate programme in criminology and criminal justice.

As I listened to the very thoughtful speeches, I remembered those early days, when I had planned to use the psychology programme or the sociology programme as the undergraduate entry into the graduate MPhil and PhD criminology and criminal justice programme – a multidisciplinary outcome.

As with the establishment of the Psychological Research Centre and the Centre for Criminology and Criminal Justice, there are long stories to tell, especially of the challenges faced in moving these projects though the administration.

It was worth it. At the formal opening of the Ansa McAl Psychological Research Centre in 1989, the Express published a full-page story headlined: “Deosaran: Psychology’s time has come.”

I am so very grateful for the kindness shown by the faculty, department and unit staff. From what I know, they are all very well-researched, passionate and forward-looking scholars, moving the programme further ahead. In a place where gratitude seems a dying virtue, I deeply appreciate their expressions of gratitude.

But I didn’t do all this by myself. I am grateful too for the active assistance of research assistant and student Ian Ramdhanie (MSc), and my former student, research assistant and lecturer, Derek Chadee, when I was head of the Department of Behavioural Sciences. He and the trustworthy Ian tirelessly helped me research the psychology programme’s content to present to the various academic boards.

Ian is now principal of the Caribbean Institute for Public Safety and a member of the Police Service Commission.

Derek has made remarkable academic progress by dint of academic diligence, hard work and determination. He became professor, chairman of the campus undergraduate studies committee and now deputy principal. He remains an outstanding example.

A retired professor gets great satisfaction when he sees his former students achieve greatness.

Now for some kindness where it is badly needed.

Last week, this column made a public appeal for the government to do more to be kind to our seniors, many of who are very poor, some ailing in one way or another, especially with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems or very weak knees. The column’s headline was: “PM, a Xmas gift for seniors, please.”

The prime minister should give this serious consideration. Again: the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services should develop a helpful policy of priority service for seniors at all government offices as a start. After all, we have over 200,000 citizens over 60, with 13 per cent over 65. Christmas is a good time to show some mercy. They will be grateful too.