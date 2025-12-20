Two men gunned down in La Brea, Chaguanas

- File photo

Two men were murdered in separate shootings in La Brea and Chaguanas on December 20.

Labourer Shaquille Daniel, 29, of Kern Street, Guapo, was gunned down in Chinese Village, La Brea, while the other victim, Chivonne Millet, was shot dead inside a car on John Street, Montrose, Chaguanas.

In the first fatal shooting, around 1.40 am, Daniel was liming at the home of a shop owner on Rig Road, La Brea, who was about to close.

Upon hearing dogs barking in the yard, Daniel went to check, and moments later, two gunmen were seen on the compound.

A gunshot was fired, and Daniel’s body was later found in the living room.

Police from the South Western Division and the Homicide Bureau, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, in the Central Division, Millet was also declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.