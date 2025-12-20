Trinidad and Tobago Under-20s blank WoLF XI for first 'Jewels' win

TT's Cherina Steele (right) goes on a run versus Indy Premier SC in a matchup in the under-20 age group of the Jewels of the Caribbean tourney at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on December 16. - Photo courtesy TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago got their first win of the DecembHER Football – Jewels of the Caribbean tournament on December 18 when the national Under-20 women's team blanked their TT Women's League Football (WoLF) United XI counterparts 2-0 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The week-long Jewels tournament features both Under-17 and Under-20 categories, with TT, Jamaica and US-based club Indy Premier SC fielding teams in both age groups. Meanwhile, the other two teams competing are the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Future Stars XI in the Under-17 age group and the WoLF XI in the Under-20 category.

TT's Under-17 girls opened the competition with back-to-back losses against Indy Premier (4-0) and Jamaica (2-1), with the national Under-20s losing out 2-0 to the well-organised Indy Premier outfit in their opener on December 16.

Two days later, TT finally put points on the board with a brace from impressive flanker Sonia Lamarre powering them to victory over a WoLF XI team which was beaten 6-0 by the Jamaicans in their first match. Lamarre, who threatened against Indy without finding the scoresheet, scored a spectacular 24th-minute opener against the WoLF XI when she cut in from the right flank before curling a beautiful left-footed shot into the top corner from about 25 yards out. The TT Under-20s came close again in the 40th minute, but Madison Campbell drilled a long-range, right-footed free kick just over the bar.

At the halfitme break, attacking midfielder Orielle Martin was brought on by TT coach Damian Briggs. In the 76th minute, Martin almost doubled her team's lead, but had a low left-footer well saved by goalie Akilah George after being played through on goal by Lamarre. With the WoLF XI desperate to get their first goal of the tourney, they gave the TT team a right scare in the 86th minute when the ball crashed off the bar at the end of a wild goalmouth scramble. Striker J'Eleisha Alexander and Onika Denoon were both in the thick of the action as the ball came into the TT box, but neither were able to get the decisive touch to steer it into the net.

A minute later, Lamarre looked set to grab her brace after being played in by Martin, but Kyla Gairy made a brilliant recovery tackle to stop the TT attacker in her tracks. In the second minute of stoppage-time, though, Lamarre sealed the deal and all three points for TT when she headed in from close range after defender Kaitlyn Darwent swung in a right-side corner.

The win sees TT (three points) now one point behind both Jamaica and Indy (both four points), who drew 2-2 in the first match of the Mucurapo double-header on December 18.

At the Sangre Grande Recreation Ground on December 20, Indy will play the WoLF XI from 5 pm, with TT playing the Jamaicans from 7 pm. Last year, Jamaica got a 2-1 win over TT in the finale to clinch the title.

At the end of round-robin play, the top two teams in each category will contest the respective finals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on December 21.